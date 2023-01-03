Read full article on original website
Ep. 136. Dr. Jovana Kovacevic: Mitigating Listeria through Innovation
Jovana Kovacevic, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor and Food Safety Extension Specialist at Oregon State University’s Food Innovation Center (OSU’s FIC) in Portland, Oregon. In her current role, Dr. Kovacevic directs the food safety program at FIC and the Western Regional Center to Enhance Food Safety, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Her research uses molecular methods and whole genome sequencing to trace, better understand, and prevent contamination events in the food chain, with particular focus on Listeria monocytogenes. Her work with the Western Regional Center supports the Western U.S. region in food safety training, education, and outreach activities related to the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).
FDA Issues FSVP Final Guidance, Training Materials
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a final guidance for the Foreign Supplier Verification Programs for Importers of Food for Humans and Animals (FSVP). FSVP is a regulation outlined in in 21 CFR part 1, subpart L of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), establishing importers’ accountability for verifying that their foreign suppliers are producing food in compliance with U.S. safety standards.
Cannabis Gummies Containing Dangerous THC Dupes Sicken People in Ireland
The Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland has issued a warning about synthetic cannabinoids appearing in gummies and candies guised as Tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) edibles. According to HSE’s National Social Inclusion Office (NSIO), a small number of hospitalizations occurred following the consumption of counterfeit Jolly Rancher gummies during December 2022 in Ireland’s Tipperary Region. Upon analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, the offending edible products were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids. Synthetic cannabinoids have been associated with poisonings and fatalities internationally in recent years, according to NSIO.
