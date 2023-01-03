ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
Live in Michigan? Make Sure There’s an Extra Blanket in Your Car

I was humbled over the weekend and reminded about why it's so important to keep things like extra blankets and sweaters in your car during the Winter months in Michigan. It was a regular Saturday morning and I was, as per usual, craving some freshly baked croissants from my favorite local bakery. Sure, it was about 32 degrees out but, it was a quick trip so surely I didn't need to layer my clothing. A warm-ish sweater and some jeans seemed perfect. Until it wasn't.
Big Concerts Headed to Michigan in 2023

Michigan has huge plans for an incredible 2023 concert season. And when we say huge, we really mean it!. Get ready for incredible concerts already planned for the new year. Some of these artists include:. Taylor Swift. Bruce Springsteen. Ed Sheeran. Matchbox Twenty. We play many of their hit songs...
Fire & Ice Festival Will Host Biggest Christmas Light Display In Michigan In Rochester

Downtown Rochester is holding one final BIG winter festival the weekend of January 20th and 21st which will also give visitors their last chance to see the Big, Bright Light Show, which is Michigan's biggest Christmas light display. The entire downtown area will be decorated with over 1.5 million points of light all while celebrating the winter season. The annual Fire & Ice Festival draws thousands of people and will host a number of events and talented artists.
Watch The Dancing Flagpole in Illinois

Last year, which was technically just a few weeks ago, the Midwest experienced a ridiculous snowstorm Christmas weekend leaving the area iced over, snowy, and cold. As many traveled during the treacherous conditions, countless others chose not to and turned to social media to connect while staying safe and warm.
Wait, People Actually Believe There are Whales in Lake Michigan?

I cannot believe this is real. I was listening to NPR late last week (I think this was Thursday, December 29). I wish I could find the exact segment I was listening to but, there was a man talking about the conservation of Michigan's lakes. Obviously, that's a very important subject. However, my attention was quickly diverted when he mentioned that, on numerous occasions, tourists would visit Lake Michigan and ask where they could participate in whale watching.
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Restaurant Opening In Livonia

Those who have watched Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" show know all about Chicken Guy. But for those who aren't privy to the chickeny goodness, it's an idea they say was hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restauranteur, Robert Earl, claiming that Chicken Guy! finally answers the age-old question of ‘‘what came first?’. The restaurant is set to open in March of this year, 2023 at 30130 Plymouth rd. in front of Dunham's west of the Red Lobster in Livonia. Their website describes their chicken selections as being unique from other restaurants:
