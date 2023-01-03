Read full article on original website
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
ems1.com
Confronting sudden cardiac arrest in America
Medical professionals lament how quickly ESPN cut away from the life-saving actions of medical staff after the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Thecollapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in front of a national audience on live television stunned millions, and left players, fans and viewers in shock.
ems1.com
R.I. firefighter-EMT on probation following fight with patient
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Firefighter-EMT William LaBarre of the North Smithfield Fire Department is currently on probation after an altercation with a patient, WPRI reported. On Aug. 8, 2022, Mariah Dubois, 20, was handcuffed to a stretcher due to reports of being "uncooperative." Dubois reportedly kicked LaBarre, who then...
ems1.com
Hamlin’s ‘on-duty’ emergency highlights the importance of support systems
Just days ago, we watched in disbelief as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. As emergency crews performed CPR and applied an AED, both teams’ members kneeled to show respect, solidarity and support for their fellow player. As of this writing, doctors have reported that Hamlin is showing signs of “remarkable improvement” and his breathing tube has been removed.
ems1.com
What is commotio cordis?
While possible R-on-T phenomenon could induce cardiac arrest, treatment is the same: standard AHA protocols for VF arrest There is a scene in “Tombstone,” where Doc Holliday and Johnny Ringo berate each other in Latin. After the first exchange, Doc turns to his paramour, Kate Elder and explains, “That’s Latin, darlin’. Apparently, Mister Ringo is an educated man.”
ems1.com
Damar Hamlin: A pass or fail exam for the EMS profession
Community risk reduction and improving mental health resources for providers — About two-thirds of the way through the Bills/Bengals football game, the NFL world was shaken by a life-threatening situation faced by one of their players. Damar Hamlin made a seemingly routine tackle to the ground, stood up andfell backward with no obvious indications of life.
Comments / 0