WVNews
Addie E. Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Addie E. Anderson, 94, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully to the arms of her Lord, on January 5, 2023. She was born December 17, 1928, in Kingwood, WV, daughter of the late Grover and Nettie Wiley.
Morgantown forces 30 turnovers in win over Buckhannon-Upshur
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fresh off a win over their rivals from University High and a big road victory over Parkersburg South, the Morgantown boys basketball team kept things rolling Saturday afternoon, defeating the Buckhannon-Upshur Bucs, 89-40, on their home floor in Morgantown. Morgantown (9-1) had energy from...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle
Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
WVU women fade after halftime at No. 11 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses
Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
