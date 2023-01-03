Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kggfradio.com
Jayhawks Battle West Virginia in Big 12 Showdown
The 3rd ranked Kansas Jayhawks will face their toughest test yet in the young conference season as they head to Morgantown to battle West Virginia. KU comes in with a record of 13-1, while the Mountaineers boast a 10-4 record. Both teams average over 75 points per game and have strong defenses that allow less than 70 points a contest.
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Thursday, January 5th, 2022
A big first half wasn’t enough for the Bears as they lost a close one to TCU 87-88. The Bears need to get it together and reset to be ready for Jerome Tang and Kansas State on Saturday. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. Halfway through the season, the Wooden...
Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Offensive Line Commitment
The Sooners need help on the offensive line, and brought in one of the best from Miami-Ohio in Caleb Shaffer.
ourdailybears.com
PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far?
The Transfer Portal has changed college football; there is no denying this fact. Players are now more free than ever before to move between schools, often without restrictions or having to sit out given that the NCAA has also become much more lenient with exemptions allowing immediate eligibility. Managing a roster has become arguably the most difficult part of a head coach’s job, since the guys you have today and are planning to have tomorrow may decide to leave on no or little notice (certainly not enough to make a major difference in your ability to replace them quickly, unless you’re one of a handful of schools that other players are clamoring to get into, or you recruit well enough that this 4/5* can be replaced by that other 4/5*, in which case, go away).
ourdailybears.com
GAME THREAD: No. 19 Baylor Bears vs No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs
The No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1) host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0) in (what must surely be) the first top 20 showdown between these two teams. The Bears are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss, while TCU hopes to steal one and move to 2-0 in conference play.
kmaland.com
Kansas RB Thomas hits transfer portal
(Lawrence) -- Kansas running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas spent two seasons with the Jayhawks. He made six starts and rushed for 986 yards and eight touchdowns. Thomas appeared in nine games this year, where he rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 53 carries.
Ogallala Aquifer’s decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
tkmagazine.com
Entertaining Topeka | Prairie Band Casino & Resort
There aren’t many settings where you can get live entertainment, a hotel, dining, golf course and casino, all in one location. That wonderful, magical spot? The Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, just about 20 minutes north of the capital city. NEW ACCOMMODATIONS. But just when you thought...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Public Schools’ director of HR resigning
Sarah Hamlin, director of Human Resources for the Lawrence school district, is resigning effective immediately, according to a news release from the district. Hamlin has accepted a similar job with the Kansas City, Kansas public schools, according to the release. “I am so thankful for the years that I have...
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
