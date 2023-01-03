ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Salon

New Year's message from Republicans: Yes, the cruelty is still the point

Once again, the cruelty is the whole damn point. Today's Republican Party and "conservative" movement are committed to what has been described as "sado-politics," meaning a political worldview and strategy in which causing pain, misery, death and other suffering is both a means to win power and control and also a goal in and of itself. Sado-politics is also an extension and reflection of fascism, authoritarianism and other forms of illiberal and corrupt power.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The forgotten ‘stolen’ election that poisoned politics

Happy Friday! Before we get to the newsletter, we have a question for you: How are we doing? Take our POLITICO Weekend survey to let us know what you like about the newsletter — and what’s missing. Thirty-eight years ago this week, Republican Rick McIntyre, who’d won his...
INDIANA STATE
vpm.org

Jan. 6 insurrection was 'logical outcome' of extremism

Bradley Onishi, a religious scholar and former conservative evangelical, said the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago was not an anomaly, but part of a growing movement. During the insurrection, supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy