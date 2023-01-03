ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morphe makeup planning to close all US stores

(The Hill) — Morphe makeup, a cosmetics company known for its collaborations with social media stars, announced Friday that it is planning to close all stores in the U.S. In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, the company said customers can continue to shop the Morphe brand online, at select retailers and at stores outside the U.S., which will remain open. There were nearly 20 U.S. stores listed on the Morphe website Friday, with nearly 10 located in California alone.
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in

This story was originally published by Investigate Midwest. Lance Lillibridge, a farmer in east central Iowa, knows farming’s ups and downs. He has been in this business since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” and is the first of a family of farmers to own his land. But he said the sharp increase in fertilizer prices this year has put him in a challenging position.
