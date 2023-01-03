ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look At Netflix's Outer Banks Season 3 Solves Finale Cliffhanger And Possibly Sets Up A Complicated Love Triangle

By Riley Utley
Following an explosive Season 2 finale, the Pogues are back, and it looks like things are going to get even more intense as we get into Season 3 of the hit Netflix series Outer Banks . After celebrating their Season 3 renewal and releasing a brief teaser for the highly anticipated show , the streamer finally announced the premiere date and dropped quite a few photos hinting at the plot for the new episodes. And based on what we're seeing it looks like we're getting a solution to the finale’s cliffhanger and an already complex love triangle is about to get more complicated.

Netflix’s Outer Banks is set to return on February 23 on the 2023 TV schedule . This means we’re finally going to find out how the Pogues get off the island they were stranded on in the finale, and what trouble they get into next. In Netflix's statement about Season 3, the upcoming adventure was described as “the granddaddy of all treasure hunts,” and based on the photos alone that seems like a great way to describe the latest season of OBX .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TCXm_0k2L3mFz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Looks Like The Pogues Are Getting Off The Island, But That Doesn't Mean They’re Safe

As you can see in most of the photos Netflix dropped, but especially in this one of Kiara, the Pogues clearly get off the island they were stranded on at the end of Season 2. I don’t know about you, but the last time I checked gowns and elegant staircases were not standard for deserted islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npZc0_0k2L3mFz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, another photo from the season of Andy McQueen as Singh with Madison Bailey as Kiara in the background seems to allude to this man possibly being the new big bad. Based on other adventure movies and TV shows I’ve seen, it stands to reason that this house might just be scarier and more deadly than the deserted island.

I’d also posit that based on the celebratory look on John B.’s face in the image at the top of this story, and the city in the background of the photo featuring Pope and Cleo (that you can see a bit further down) the island is not the main setting of Season 3. Honestly, I’d assume they make their way off the island within the first few episodes of the season. Although, this does not mean they make it all the way back to the Outer Banks this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JEQp_0k2L3mFz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is The Love Triangle Between Kiara, JJ And Pope Getting Even More Complicated?

The relationship between Kiara and the boys, especially JJ and Pope has always been complicated. Among Outer Banks’ cast of characters, the romantic relationships between Sarah and John B. as well as the inevitable love triangle between Kiara, JJ and Pope have always been mainstays on the hit show.

During Season 2, we saw Pope and Kiara try their hand at a relationship, however, they eventually called it off. Now, based on this intimate photo of JJ and Kiara it looks like they are even closer to being together than ever before. The two have always had eclectic chemistry, however, JJ hasn’t really tried to pursue anything, especially while she dated Pope. However, this photo seems to allude to the two finally moving past the friend zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJqc7_0k2L3mFz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

What makes this love triangle more complicated is the addition of Cleo in the mix. Based on this photo of Pope and Cleo it looks like things might be heating up between the two. So I guess that makes this a love square?

I’d assume since this show is a classic teen drama, jealousy will fly in all directions, especially when it comes to JJ, Kiara and Pope, and the four characters will have to face their feelings for each other come Season 3.

Based on these photos, it looks like the stage is set for another season of Outer Banks that is poised to one-up itself yet again with its intense quest, complex relationships and death-defying journey. Lucky for you, you won’t have to wait very long to see what happens to the Pogues next, because you’ll be able to watch Season 3 next month, and all you need is a Netflix subscription .

