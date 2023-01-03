Betty Jane Klungtvedt, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 3 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Services in Rushford. Betty was born on June 12, 1936, in Winona, the daughter of Leo and Erna (Ledebuhr) Nowlan. Betty was raised in Hart Township with her sisters and attended the small, one-classroom school in Hart; she graduated from Rushford High School and went on to work for Winona National Bank. She met the love of her life, Harvey Klungtvedt, at a dance and they became lifelong dance partners soon after; they were united in marriage on October 22, 1955, and their union was blessed with two sons.

RUSHFORD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO