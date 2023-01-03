Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
James Peterson
James Duane “Jimmy” Peterson, 57, died on December 23, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse after a brief illness. Jim was born on December 1, 1965, to Duane and Bonnie (Meyer) Peterson in Caledonia, Minn. Jim graduated from Houston High School in 1984 where he played...
Fillmore County Journal
Mary Louise Bymers-Van Loon
Mary Louise Bymers-Van Loon was born on May 18, 1922, in Onalaska, Wis., to John and Leila Bymers. Mary went home to be with the Lord Jesus, her Messiah, while listening to Handel’s Messiah, on December 21, 2022, at the age of 100. A Celebration of Mary’s Life will...
Fillmore County Journal
Betty Jane Klungtvedt
Betty Jane Klungtvedt, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 3 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Services in Rushford. Betty was born on June 12, 1936, in Winona, the daughter of Leo and Erna (Ledebuhr) Nowlan. Betty was raised in Hart Township with her sisters and attended the small, one-classroom school in Hart; she graduated from Rushford High School and went on to work for Winona National Bank. She met the love of her life, Harvey Klungtvedt, at a dance and they became lifelong dance partners soon after; they were united in marriage on October 22, 1955, and their union was blessed with two sons.
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove boys fall to Dawson-Boyd in holiday matchup
Dawson-Boyd overcame 19 turnovers with sizzling shooting. The Spring Grove boys shot well at 44%, but D-B shot better – 58% overall, including an astounding 81% from 2-point range. The Blackjacks (with jackrabbit logo) handed the Lions their first loss, 66-57, at the annual holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson on Dec. 27. The next afternoon, the Section 3, Class A program crushed R-P, 68-35 and returned home (over four hours northwest) with a 4-2 record.
Fillmore County Journal
Spring Grove girls fall to Annandale in holiday runaway
For the Spring Grove girls, it was the second straight challenge against a larger school, when the Lions fell to Class AA Annandale, 60-34, at the Dec. 27 holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. The Cardinals (3-2) opened the second half by scoring on 10 of 11 possessions to extend its seven-point halftime lead into a commanding 22-point advantage (48-26). Annandale is located northwest of the Twin Cities and plays in Section 5AA.
Fillmore County Journal
Charles Edward Ardinger
Charles Edward Ardinger passed away on January 3, 2023, at the age of 80, after a brief hospital stay at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Charles was born on July 7, 1942, to Ralph and Clara Ardinger in Norfolk, Va. He graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1960. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy. On July 2, 1965, he married Georginia Leader in San Francisco, Calif. His various duty stations included Recruit Training, Great Lakes, Ill.; Atlantic Reserve Fleet, Orange, Tex.; USS Mattaponi A0 41, San Francisco; CHB Subic Bay, PI, Danang, Vietnam; USS Graffias AF 29, San Francisco; USS Catskill MCS-1, Long Beach; River Assault Squadron 15, Boat Captain of Tango 151-11, Mekong Delta, Vietnam; U.S. Naval Training Center, Hancock, Mich.; U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and Correctional Center, Corpus Christi, Tex. After his 22 ½ year retirement from the U.S. Navy in June 1980, he returned to the Mabel area and bought and remodeled his grandmother’s house in Hesper.
Fillmore County Journal
Late surge lifts Lions past West Lutheran
The Spring Grove girls scored the last dozen points of the game to win by 15 against West Lutheran, 58-43, on Dec. 28, the second day of holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. West Lutheran is located in Plymouth, just west of the Twin Cities and plays in Class A, Section 4.
Fillmore County Journal
Lion boys hammer Higher Ground, 83-39
The Spring Grove boys (3-1) matched a program-record 65 points before halftime on the way to an 83-39 rout of Higher Ground Academy (1-4) on Dec. 28, the second day of holiday double headers at Rushford-Peterson. It is the first season of basketball for the players from the St. Paul school, which had lost to R-P, 86-47, the day before.
