Anchorage, AK

Anchorage is still struggling to remove snow, weeks after a trio of winter storms

By Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 4 days ago
alaskasnewssource.com

Storm pattern settles down over mainland

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea

East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar’s successor until the April municipal election results are certified. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. Updated: 11 hours ago. New Year, New Me: The challenge of getting organized. FastCast Jan. 6, 2023. Updated: 11 hours ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly hears challenges of snow removal

Snow removal in Anchorage during the historic snowfall of December was the topic of a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday. Anchorage had the wettest December on record, with 41.2 inches of snow, combined with the fact that the snow was heavy and there were high winds that created drifting berms. It was the second snowiest December on record, coming up just shows of the 41.6 inches in December of 1955.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release. “We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing

A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
COOPER LANDING, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Assembly plans for better plow-outs

According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption. Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage. Updated: 6 hours ago. Popp said that Alaskans saw an extremely tight inventory in the housing market in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage

The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee. Mat-Su assembly asks state lawmakers to standardize marijuana DUI enforcement. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court

The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Joey Sweet to take over Forrest Dunbar’s Anchorage Assembly seat

The Anchorage Assembly on Friday selected Joey Sweet to fill the vacancy left by former member Forrest Dunbar. Dunbar had represented East Anchorage since 2016, but is now headed to serve in the state Senate. Across three rounds of voting, Assembly members decided among themselves between five candidates to fill...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate

As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE

