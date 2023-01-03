Anchorage is still struggling to remove snow, weeks after a trio of winter storms

Read full article on original website
Storm pattern settles down over mainland
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The weather over mainland Alaska locations remains quiet as the storm pattern is well south of the state. Southeast Alaska will fall under one of the storms, with several rounds of rain. As the moisture moves over the northern portion of the region, snow is expected first, and 1-3 inches is possible, later mixing with rain.
High temperatures link to vanishing Snow Crabs in the Bering Sea
East Anchorage resident Joey Sweet will serve as Forrest Dunbar's successor until the April municipal election results are certified.
Anchorage Assembly hears challenges of snow removal
Snow removal in Anchorage during the historic snowfall of December was the topic of a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday. Anchorage had the wettest December on record, with 41.2 inches of snow, combined with the fact that the snow was heavy and there were high winds that created drifting berms. It was the second snowiest December on record, coming up just shows of the 41.6 inches in December of 1955.
Alaska has no active warnings or advisories in effect
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild winter temperatures showed up in Southcentral Alaska mid-week. Anchorage warmed to above average, seeing a high of 31, and wet weather was noted in Seward and Southcentral coasts. Traveling between Anchorage and Seward tonight or early tomorrow could be tough going on the roads, with a sloppy icy mess. Temperatures will go below freezing and it is still possible for snow in the mountains and a mix of rain and snow closer to the coasts overnight and early Thursday.
Anchorage Fire Department stations to distribute 500 carbon monoxide alarms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Homebuilders Association in partnership with the Anchorage Fire Department and Spenard Builders Supply is donating 500 carbon monoxide alarms to Anchorage residents, the Anchorage Fire Department announced in a press release. “We’re very fortunate to have we have a great partnership with the Anchorage...
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Dec. 28 when an employee of Anchorage’s sleep-off center allegedly tipped a man from a wheelchair into the snow and left him there. Ray McWain was walking by the East Third Avenue...
Recover Alaska kicks off 2023 with a challenge to stay sober
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year presents many people with resolutions or promises they make to better themselves, and one such event is known as “Dry January,” a challenge to not consume alcohol. In downtown Anchorage, some Alaskans are jumping on this challenge for 2023 — or...
Assembly plans for better plow-outs
According to Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Tim Hale, having the state set a standard for enforcement offers valley-based cannabis shops an opportunity to allow on-site consumption.
Assembly committee meetings to focus on how to better prepare for big snow events
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ample snow this winter has Anchorage Assembly members and Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration agreeing on something: it’s important to look back at the decisions made this winter to see what was done well, and what can be improved upon. “It’s a balance and...
Shondiin Mayo represents Fairbanks in 2023 Miss Alaska competition
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks is sending Shondiin Mayo to Anchorage this year to compete in the 2023 Miss Alaska event. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Mayo. She was born and raised in Stevens Village along the Yukon River, moving to Fairbanks in the 3rd grade.
Its slim pickings for homebuyers in Anchorage
The all-consuming task of snow removal in Anchorage intersected with the topic of public safety and public health during early morning discussions at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Anchorage Assembly Health Policy Committee.
Mayor says Golden Lion Hotel included in solutions for homelessness in the new year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So far, 2023 looks a lot like 2022 when it comes to people experiencing homelessness in Anchorage. The Sullivan Arena is once again a homeless shelter and people are still struggling on the streets, but the new year is bringing new hope, according to Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and others.
Alaska is getting a new tallest building — an upgraded air traffic control tower
Work is underway on what will be Alaska’s tallest building. A new air traffic control tower is planned for the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. It’ll stand at 306 feet — 10 feet higher than the current record holder, the ConocoPhillips building in downtown Anchorage. The new...
Anchorage parents claim Alaska’s first reported birth of 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It didn’t take long, but the Fritz family in Anchorage unofficially claimed the title of having the first arrival of the new year early Sunday morning at Alaska Regional Hospital. Just 12 minutes past midnight, Madison Fritz gave birth to nine-pound, 14-ounce Samuel Eugene Fritz,...
Anchorage home buyers face slim pickings
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to buying a home in Alaska, the odds are good but the goods are odd. “Slim pickings would be a really good description of what the likely inventory levels are going to be next year,” Anchorage Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Bill Popp said.
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
Joey Sweet to take over Forrest Dunbar’s Anchorage Assembly seat
The Anchorage Assembly on Friday selected Joey Sweet to fill the vacancy left by former member Forrest Dunbar. Dunbar had represented East Anchorage since 2016, but is now headed to serve in the state Senate. Across three rounds of voting, Assembly members decided among themselves between five candidates to fill...
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate
As the Alaska Legislature’s 2023 session approaches, a state Senate leader on Thursday highlighted the potential benefits of that body’s newly formed bipartisan majority coalition. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Cathy Giessel said the nine Democrats and eight Republican in the coalition have shared values. “This coalition formed with a goal, and that is working together […] The post Legislative leader touts consensus approach and outlines likely priorities for Alaska Senate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
