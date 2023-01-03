Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody
An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman swallows four Xanax bars while in police car
A Johnson City woman is charged with tampering with evidence after she reportedly swallowed multiple Xanax pills while in the back of a police car. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday for failure to appear. Kelley...
wvlt.tv
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of taking cash payments to title stolen cars in Tennessee was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to one of three charges, according to court documents. Brandy Thornton pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due...
supertalk929.com
Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
Accused JCMC drug-diverting nurse shows up at hearing without attorney, given delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former travel nurse for Ballad Health charged with fraudulently obtaining narcotics while on the job had a court hearing reset Friday morning after showing up without an attorney. Jacqueline Brewster, of Belfry, Ky., told Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street that she had not hired an attorney. She was supposed to […]
supertalk929.com
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'
NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
wjhl.com
Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
WLOS.com
'Terribly tragic' Two charged in woman's death; GoFundMe started for funeral expenses
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said they were investigating the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler. “It's a very tragic event,” Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke said...
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
FOX Carolina
Woman accused of killing husband on New Year’s Eve arrested
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Maggie Valley Police Department is investigating after a woman was arrested when her husband was found dead in a motel room on New Year’s Eve. Officers arrived at Tangle Wood Motel on Soco Road after receiving a call at around 7:35 p.m....
supertalk929.com
Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle
The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
Asheville Police investigating multiple occupied dwelling shootings
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating three separate shootings into occupied dwellings that all happened on Monday.
supertalk929.com
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
wataugaonline.com
Funeral services announced for 14-year-old killed in tractor accident
Funeral services have been announced for a Sugar Grove youth that was killed in a tractor accident on Friday. Cole Ellis, age 14, of the Sugar Grove community, had been feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned. Responders arrived on the scene and found him deceased underneath the tractor.
supertalk929.com
Local orthopedic group talks health care monopoly as Ballad makes JCMC emergency move
An orthopedic group that has provided trauma care in local emergency rooms for over 70 years is being removed from on-call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center. The owners of Watauga Orthopeadics announced the change that will take place on Feb. 1 following a decision by Ballad Health to only allow their physicians to serve patients at the region’s only Level 1 trauma unit.
