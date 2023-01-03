ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

supertalk929.com

Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody

An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City woman swallows four Xanax bars while in police car

A Johnson City woman is charged with tampering with evidence after she reportedly swallowed multiple Xanax pills while in the back of a police car. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday for failure to appear. Kelley...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man

A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store

A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia's General Assembly Majority Leader doesn't expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed. VA General Assembly Preview. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks on her priorities …. Bristol, VA Vice-Mayor Becky Nave speaks...
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman

A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Woman accused of killing husband on New Year’s Eve arrested

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Maggie Valley Police Department is investigating after a woman was arrested when her husband was found dead in a motel room on New Year’s Eve. Officers arrived at Tangle Wood Motel on Soco Road after receiving a call at around 7:35 p.m....
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
supertalk929.com

Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle

The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
wataugaonline.com

Funeral services announced for 14-year-old killed in tractor accident

Funeral services have been announced for a Sugar Grove youth that was killed in a tractor accident on Friday. Cole Ellis, age 14, of the Sugar Grove community, had been feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned. Responders arrived on the scene and found him deceased underneath the tractor.
SUGAR GROVE, NC
supertalk929.com

Local orthopedic group talks health care monopoly as Ballad makes JCMC emergency move

An orthopedic group that has provided trauma care in local emergency rooms for over 70 years is being removed from on-call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center. The owners of Watauga Orthopeadics announced the change that will take place on Feb. 1 following a decision by Ballad Health to only allow their physicians to serve patients at the region’s only Level 1 trauma unit.

