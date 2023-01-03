Read full article on original website
Tomah Police searching for missing woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
wiproud.com
Men accused of murder in La Crosse released
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
WEAU-TV 13
Charges dismissed in La Crosse homicide case
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Homicide charges against the two men accused of shooting and killing a man in La Crosse nearly one year ago are dismissed. Charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed without prejudice against 36-year-old Karvel Freeman of Madison, Wis. on Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
wwisradio.com
Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
wizmnews.com
Greengrass to seek negotiated plea in fatal confrontation at La Crosse apartment building
An 18-year-old, charged with attempted murder in a deadly gunfire incident, could enter a negotiated plea soon. Jackson Greengrass was one of two people shot last May outside a 7th Street apartment building in La Crosse. The other shooting victim, 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, was killed. Greengrass is accused of threatening...
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
x1071.com
Hit and Run Near Muscoda
Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
wwisradio.com
Mary Ellen Jenkins
Mary Ellen Jenkins, 96, of Cashton, passed away on Sunday, January 1,2023, at Creamery Creek Assisted Living in Viroqua. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Missing man’s body discovered in Wisconsin River
The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said. Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.
wwisradio.com
Eleanor E. (Pfaff) Jerome
Eleanor E. (Pfaff) Jerome, 91, of Sparta, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at Morrow Home in Sparta. In accordance with Eleanor’s wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family.
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped
A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
nbc15.com
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have found the body of the missing man last seen in the Wisconsin Dells on New Year’s Eve. In an update Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department announced they have identified the body of 37-year-old Matthew Haas. He was found deceased in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.
The cost of emergency shelter: City of La Crosse spent $30,000 during winter emergency
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings during severe winter weather for unsheltered people. The Southside Neighborhood Center provided shelter for four and a half days at the city's expense.
wwisradio.com
Linda May Egeness
Linda May Egeness, age 75, of rural Taylor, died on Friday, December 30, 2022 in. Linda was born on May 25, 1947, in Chicago, IL to Donald and Julia (Gnatek) Todd. She worked in the insurance field for 40 years and was a long-time. business owner who owned the Black...
wrcitytimes.com
Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges
FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
