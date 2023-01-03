ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former teammates show support for Bills' Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday Night Football

By Alex Glaze
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football game.

"What we saw last night was something we have never seen before," NFL player and Dematha Catholic graduate Rodney McLeod Jr. Said. "we're talking about a man who collapsed, who lay breathless, who unfortunately is fighting for his life."

Players on the field were crying and praying as the rest of the sports world took to social media to show their support.

Some of his former college teammates, including Dematha Catholic graduate John Morgan, posted on their Instagram story.

Morgan , a current Pittsburgh Panther football player, posted, "Come on 3 we need you."

Northwest grad AJ Woods also shared a message on Instagram.

Ravens players also took to social media to show their support.

Lamar Jackson, Geno Stone and Marcus Williams offered prayers.

Adrian Amos, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, who attended Calvert Hall in Baltimore, also offered prayers.

Damar Hamlin's family released a statement earlier Tuesday expressing their gratitude for the love and support shown during this challenging time.

"Man, this is a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher. I've known that guy since he was probably about 12," Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Just got a lot of love and respect for him."

Many people also showed their support by opening up their wallets.

More than 150,000 people donated to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" which had a goal of $2,500.

More than $3.5 dollars were donated to Hamlin's Toy Drive overnight.

