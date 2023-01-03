Ravens-Bengals time slot still in flux after NFL announced Bills-Bengals will not resume this week 01:40

BALTIMORE -- The Buffalo Bills vs. the Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week, putting a pivotal Ravens game in flux, according to the NFL.

Monday Night's game was suspended in the first quarter with the Bengals leading 7-3 when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate Hamlin who remained on the field for nearly 30 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the NFL.

Hamlin remains in critical condition, but does have his vitals back to normal, the league said.

The NFL said Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with both teams and NFLPA leadership to let them know the game will not be resumed this week.

"The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association," Hamlin said.

The time slot for this weekend's Ravens at Bengals game was to be determined by the outcome of the Bills-Bengals game.

If the Bengals lose to the Bills, the Ravens vs. Bengals game on Sunday would be played at 4:25 p.m. on WJZ to determine the AFC North title.

If the Bengals beat the Bills, the Bengals would win the AFC North, and Sunday's game would be played at 1 p.m.

Currently, the NFL has not decided what it will do with Sunday's Ravens at Bengals game.