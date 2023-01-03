ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Shared Emotional Video Of Her Final Day On Her Show, Remembering Getting To Spend It With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

By Riley Utley
 3 days ago

Following the death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss , many celebrities and friends posted tributes to the  DJ, they wrote about their love and appreciation for him , and what a joy he was to be around and work with. This included messages from his So You Think You Can Dance colleagues, posts in his honor from Dancing With The Stars veterans , as well as videos and tributes from his longtime friend and colleague Ellen DeGeneres.

After the news about tWitch’s death broke, DeGeneres posted a heartfelt message and photo on social media. A few weeks later she posted an emotional video calling her friend “pure light,” and encouraging viewers to “laugh,” “hug each other” and “play games” in honor of tWitch.

Along with these recent posts, DeGeneres has also been posting clips from her show, highlighting tWtich’s best moments. Most recently, she uploaded a video from the final season of her and tWtich reflecting on their time together on the daytime talk show, and the positive impact it had. It got very emotional, and it’s clear how much the show and their friendship meant to them. You can watch the video DeGeneres posted on Twitter here:

The video shows the longtime talk show host and her DJ sharing an emotional moment as they reflected on their time together making The Ellen DeGeneres Show . The dancer noted that has was “feeling all of the things,” to DeGeneres and they both spoke about how “thankful” they were for the special show.

Ellen then talked about her love for tWitch, saying:

We always tell each other we love each other. Every single day, we say goodbye, and we say I love you. And this atmosphere is a family.

While the moment was emotional, it was also joyful. They both reflected on how lucky and grateful they were to work on the show for so many years. DeGeneres hosted the show for 19 years, and tWitch was by her side as the DJ for eight of those.

The dancer and DJ was loved by DeGeneres, the staff of The Ellen Show and its guests. Following longtime Ellen Show producer Andy Lassner posting a tribute to tWtich, popular guests like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner posted their condolences and love for the dancer.

There has been an outpouring of love for the SYTYCD competitor-turned-judge. From DeGeneres to Jojo Siwa, many have posted about him, and his family has also opened up about how much they miss tWitch. His mother posted an emotional image on Instagram , saying she wished she could FaceTime her son in heaven.

Not much is known about tWitch's death, other than he died by suicide . However, in the weeks following his passing, there has been an abundance of love and support shown toward the dancer and his family.

DeGeneres has been posting lots of videos and tributes for tWitch, noting her love for him and remembering “all the love and laughter” she had with him , as she wrote in a post on December 15. And this latest video from one of the final episodes of the show really amplifies how much Ellen and tWtich love each other, and how much they loved working together.

