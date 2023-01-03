Read full article on original website
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
rockytopinsider.com
Vols Early Enrollee Arion Carter Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee
Tennessee early enrollee linebacker Arion Carter has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Football Player of the Year from the state of Tennessee. The newest Volunteer brings home the award as Smyrna High School’s first-ever recipient of the award. “The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior linebacker and running back led the Bulldogs...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols can still make a big splash in the transfer portal by pursuing talented former ACC player
The Tennessee Vols‘ biggest roster needs this offseason are at cornerback and safety. Tennessee’s secondary played well at times this season, but it was easily the weakest part of the Vols’ roster. So far, the Vols haven’t added a defensive back from the transfer portal, which is...
atozsports.com
What Joey Halzle’s promotion to offensive coordinator means for Vol football
Tennessee officially has a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Josh Heupel promoted current quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to the position and will now only have to hire a tight ends coach to fill out UT’s offensive staff. We talked about Halzle taking the reins of the offense and what it could mean for the Vols going forward in the YouTube video below…
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols among top schools for key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for a key player in the NCAA transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle John Campbell, who entered the portal on December 16, included Tennessee among his top four schools this week, along with Florida, Florida State, and USC. Campbell is a former...
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan pulls off the ultimate troll on Dabo Swinney after Clemson’s loss in Orange Bowl
A Tennessee Vols fan pulled off the ultimate troll this week on Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. After the Vols’ 31-14 win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, a Vols fan named Will had $100 worth of burgers sent to the Tigers’ football facility in South Carolina.
wgnsradio.com
Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies
RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
cumberland.edu
Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Announce Newly Established Employment Pathway
Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to offer a unique scholarship opportunity for up to twenty Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO
NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
SWAT kills Grammy-winning sound engineer near Nashville
Metro police are investigating following a shooting in Hermitage.
Family of Arnold’s Country Kitchen closes one chapter, looks to start another
It's the final days for one of Nashville's most well loved meat n' three's.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to Visit
Tennessee is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. Buck + Board is definitely one of those places. This restaurant is located in the small town of Columbia in central Maury County.
