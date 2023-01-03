Logan Rexford is a 6-0 senior guard at Vista del Lago and for my money would be in the running to win a Sacramento area three-point shooting contest. Rexford is Vista del Lago’s leading scorer averaging 20 points per game, and climbing. He’s been particular hot of late. In his last four games, Rexford has scored 113 points for an average of 28 points per game. He’s second on the team in rebounds (4.0 rpg), third in assists (1.5 apg) and first in steals, 1.3 spg). Aside from statistics, he is quiet leader of the team who leads by example.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO