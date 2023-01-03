Read full article on original website
229 Vernon St., Roseville is amazing
Shhh...Downtown Roseville's speakeasy ...umm...errr...I mean candy store (yeah, that's what I meant) is now open. Inside the candy store, there's a sign that says, "Mikey & Madelines Candy Shoppe." You'll recognize favorite candy brands from your childhood and popular modern day candy as well. Yes, it's the only candy store...
Joan Arlys Foley 12/22/1937-12/22/2022
Joan Foley passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, her birthday, with family at her side from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She dealt with the disease with the life-long traits of courage, determination and concern for how the disease was affecting her loved ones. Joan was born December 22,...
Judith Ann Hinkle 4/15/1955 - 1/1/2023
Judith (Judy) Ann Hinkle was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She poured her heart into her family and friends and will be dearly missed. She passed away at home in the company of family on January 1, 2023. Judy’s career in the medical field started in an orthopedic...
Rhonda Lynn and Edgewood Station to perform at Club Car in Auburn
Rhonda Lynn and Edgewood Station will perform at the Club Car in Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 7 p.m. Club Car is located at 836 Lincoln Way. Rhonda Lynn and Edgewood Station is a traditional country band “with a little blues, jazz and standards thrown in for flavor,” according to its Facebook page.
Simultaneously looking back and looking ahead this year
Every January, newspapers here and everywhere else for that matter traditionally look back at the past year’s top stories. So this month, we will do the same in highlighting some of the most important stories of 2022 the next three weeks in this newspaper. We’re taking that long to...
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Private services were planned for Richard Chester Dobies, 62, a Syracuse, New York native. He served in the Navy as a corpsman during the Vietnam War. That experience led to becoming an LVN and then an RN after serving his country. Dobies worked as a Trauma-Neuro ICU RN in Roseville for 21 years.
Roseville Wells Fargo robbed
Roseville Wells Fargo Bank on the 2000 block of Douglas Boulevard was robbed late Wednesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police Department public information officer Rob Baquera. No one was injured during the robbery and the amount of money stolen or the tactic used to commit the crime was not disclosed,...
2022 Lincoln Year in Review
The year 2022 was event-filled for the city of Lincoln and residents. Here’s a look back at the news, good and bad, from January to June, 2022. Next week’s newspaper edition will highlight stories that appeared in the newspaper from July to December 2022. New Lincoln ADA construction...
Elias Madison first baby of 2023 born at Sutter Roseville
Elias Madison, the son of Salle and James Madison of Auburn, was the first baby born in 2023 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Elias was born at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20½ inches long. In 2022, 2,408 babies were born at...
Marvin Lancaster Merrill 9/16/1926 - 11/4/2022
Marvin Merrill passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 in Roseville, CA. Marvin was born in Granbury Texas to William and Edna Merrill. Beloved husband of 57 years to Mona L Merrill (deceased). Marvin loved his family and is survived by his children Kimberly Merrill Ortiz (Gerry), Jason Merrill (Kathi), grandchildren Maegan Jorgensen (Bentley), Donald Rogers (Rachel), Danielle Ehmke (Josh), Janikka Aitken (James), Jordan Merrill (Timea), step grandson Jeremy Ortiz (deceased) (Kim), great grandchildren Tre, Zoey, Elijah, Amelia, Nora, Samuel, Candice, Madyson and Brooklynn.
Lincoln Police Logs
Clinton Dean Miller, 37, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Jan. 3 for a felony warrant at the 1700 block of Laehr Drive. He was booked at the South Placer Jail. Marcus Augustine Montes, 32, was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Jan. 3 for a misdemeanor warrant at Industrial Avenue/Athens Avenue. He was booked at the South Placer Jail.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUIs, witness intimidation, shoplifting
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 8. James Paul Wimberly, 38, was arrested at 4:49 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the Thomasino Way area...
Commentary: Success stories in defensible space to guard against wildfire
As recent rains help mop up summer wildfire fears, fire personnel and some landowners are busy building, increasing or maintaining defensible space for the next inevitable fire. This work has helped save homes from wildfire, including the Oak Fire and Mosquito Fire. These are success stories we can emulate to...
Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman
An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate
A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
South Placer Girls' Basketball roundup: Grizzlies win Jan Vitel Tournament, Timberwolves fall to Titans
League competition has begun for some high school girls’ basketball teams in the South Placer area while other teams are playing their final non-league games this week. Facing a Top-10 team in California is a tall task for any squad, especially one that is full of underclassmen. The Woodcreek Timberwolves finished non-league competition with a 12-2 record, including winning the West Park Winter Classic last week where freshman Chloe Preuss earned the tournament Most Valuable Player award.
Sharpshooter Rexford leads Eagles
Logan Rexford is a 6-0 senior guard at Vista del Lago and for my money would be in the running to win a Sacramento area three-point shooting contest. Rexford is Vista del Lago’s leading scorer averaging 20 points per game, and climbing. He’s been particular hot of late. In his last four games, Rexford has scored 113 points for an average of 28 points per game. He’s second on the team in rebounds (4.0 rpg), third in assists (1.5 apg) and first in steals, 1.3 spg). Aside from statistics, he is quiet leader of the team who leads by example.
Lincoln muscles its way past Rocklin in non-league showdown
The Rocklin High girls' basketball team made the visiting Lincoln High team earn its 55-44 victory Tuesday but the Fighting Zebras were too tall an order to overcome. The Thunder used speed and 30-percent shooting to counter Lincoln High's height advantage but the paint belonged to the Zebras. Still, Rocklin High managed to put Lincoln High center Katie Leeth and Maya Hodge on the bench in the first half with foul trouble. That helped give the home club a 24-22 halftime lead but it would not last.
Eagles, Raiders tie 1-1
Vista del Lago’s girls’ soccer coach Kennedy Chongo tells his team every game and perhaps every day that if mistakes are going to be made, make them during the regular season, because if you make the same mistake during a playoff game and it costs your team the game, how would you feel?
Foresthill girls best Forest Lake Christian, move into first in CVCL
Losing a league game doesn’t happen often at Forest Lake Christian. The Lady Falcon girls basketball team entered Tuesday’s Central Valley California League game at rival Foresthill boasting a 45-2 league record since 2017 and a 21-game win streak over the Lady Wildfires dating to January 2013. All...
