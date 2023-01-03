Read full article on original website
Related
triad-city-beat.com
A controversial NC sheriff resigns. Here are the allegations against him.
Featured photo: Jody Greene spoke with supporters during his swearing-in ceremony last month (photo by Sarah Nagem) This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch. Jody Greene resigned last week, six days after he was sworn in for a second term as Columbus County sheriff. Superior Court Judge Douglas...
White Sheriff Who Called Colleagues ‘Black Bastards’ Resigns—Again
For the second time in three months a North Carolina sheriff who was caught on tape calling his Black colleagues untrustworthy “Black bastards” and “snakes” has resigned from his law enforcement post. Jody Greene announced his decision to resign Wednesday through his attorney Michael Mills, according...
White sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns - again
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff resigned a second time Wednesday in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced. Jody Greene was reelected to a second term as Columbus...
whqr.org
CFR: Jody Greene is over, right? and PodLab updates!
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown! 2023 has officially begun! On to new and better things, right? Hopefully... This week, we talk to Ben Schachtman about the Jody Greene case in Columbus County, and what the future holds for the Sheriff’s office there. Then Kelly Kenoyer give us an update on PodLab, and what WHQR is teaching New Hanover County students. Stay tuned!
carolinajournal.com
Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week
This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
2 jailed without bond in ‘pre-planned’ killing of Maxton man, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men are in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a Maxton man that happened three days before Christmas, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton, and Xavier Jones, 22, are facing multiple additional charges in the death of […]
WECT
Hearing to begin on petition to remove Columbus County sheriff from office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set to begin Wednesday that will determine if the Columbus County sheriff will keep his job. The hearing, beginning at the Columbus County Courthouse at 10 a.m., concerns a petition calling for Jody Greene’s removal from his office. That petition would also disqualify him from holding office in the future.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Wilmington Police Officer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Wilmington Police Officer. WPD units say they responded to a trespassing call at 68 S. Kerr Avenue Friday morning around 4:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered a man who was being combative and refused to leave....
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
15-year-old found with loaded gun at Lumberton High School, district says
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district. The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a […]
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
4 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County; 1 wanted considered ‘armed and dangerous’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kenyate M. Graham, 21, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon among other charges and […]
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff less than a week into his second term. Greene’s attorney, Michael Mills, made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a hearing to remove Greene from office. David held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on...
Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured in crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a crash Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to a News13 employee who drove by the crash. It appeared to involve a tractor-trailer. Horry County Sheriff’s Office […]
foxwilmington.com
Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher. James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
WECT
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
Comments / 1