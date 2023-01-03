Read full article on original website
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
WZZM 13
Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!
WWMTCw
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
WZZM 13
Cloudy Weather Can Cause Depression For Some
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a very cloudy winter so far in West Michigan. The last full day of sunshine in Grand Rapids was all the way back on Nov. 7. If that wasn't enough, December came in at the 11th cloudiest December in the record books, and the 21st cloudiest month overall. In fact, only three days during the month saw sunshine levels over 50%.
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
WOOD
Make a plan to get relief from your chronic pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time for New Years resolutions! Unfortunately, many people fail in first month. If you’re serious about making a change when it comes to chronic pain, our Expert, Total Health Chiropractic, may have a solution! They set up treatment plans for their patients to not only fix the problem, but set them up for relief long term.
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
After CPR saved his life at a local business, Grand Rapids man helps provide AEDs for businesses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The entire country is reacting to the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field Monday night. Fred Bivins has seen the footage and he says he knows what it's like to be the guy who needs help. Fourteen months ago, he was that guy.
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
‘Appalling’: Mother ordered to trial in starvation death of teen son
Text messages read in court detailed the last days of a 15-year-old who authorities say was starved and tortured to death by his mother and elder brother, with the pair talking about withholding food from the victim, force-feeding him hot sauce and throwing cold water on him.
'Guardian angels' comfort family of 4 on roadside after head-on crash in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In the early hours of New Years Day, a young family survived a horrific accident along the lakeshore. "For something that went so fast, looking back, it felt like it lasted forever," said Nate Ayers. Days later, Nate and his wife, Kathleen, searched for a couple...
Ottawa County health officer pick scorned social distancing
The man chosen to be Ottawa County's new top health officer previously said he does not support COVID-19 mitigation efforts like social distancing or wearing masks.
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
W MI nonprofit raffling off Taylor Swift tickets
If you didn't get your hands on a pair of Taylor Swift tickets before they hit resale sites for a steep premium, there's a chance for you to win them.
WZZM 13
Meijer Scholar Athlete: Bre Tubergen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just succeed in three sports and in the classroom at her high school, she is also viewed as a leader amongst her peers. Northepointe Christian High School senior Bre Tubergen does not lack any effort when it comes...
YAHOO!
3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing
Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
thefabricator.com
Alro Metals opens outlet in Michigan
Alro Metals Outlet has opened a new location in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 15,000-sq.-ft. store sells metals and plastics in a retail setting. Stocked inventory includes carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, copper, and brass in a variety of shapes: round, flat, squares, hex, angle, channel, beam, pipe, tube, sheet, and plate. Full-length and remnant materials are available, and the company can shear and cut to custom size.
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
