GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a very cloudy winter so far in West Michigan. The last full day of sunshine in Grand Rapids was all the way back on Nov. 7. If that wasn't enough, December came in at the 11th cloudiest December in the record books, and the 21st cloudiest month overall. In fact, only three days during the month saw sunshine levels over 50%.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO