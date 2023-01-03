ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WZZM 13

Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday. On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Cloudy Weather Can Cause Depression For Some

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a very cloudy winter so far in West Michigan. The last full day of sunshine in Grand Rapids was all the way back on Nov. 7. If that wasn't enough, December came in at the 11th cloudiest December in the record books, and the 21st cloudiest month overall. In fact, only three days during the month saw sunshine levels over 50%.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area

The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Make a plan to get relief from your chronic pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time for New Years resolutions! Unfortunately, many people fail in first month. If you’re serious about making a change when it comes to chronic pain, our Expert, Total Health Chiropractic, may have a solution! They set up treatment plans for their patients to not only fix the problem, but set them up for relief long term.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
WZZM 13

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Bre Tubergen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just succeed in three sports and in the classroom at her high school, she is also viewed as a leader amongst her peers. Northepointe Christian High School senior Bre Tubergen does not lack any effort when it comes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YAHOO!

3 Michigan companies investing millions for 90-mile internet route from Southfield to Lansing

Three Michigan companies have announced plans to invest about $9.5 million to build a new 90-mile fiber route between Southfield and Lansing, a project they say will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos, Williamston, Webberville, Fowlerville, Howell, Brighton and...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
thefabricator.com

Alro Metals opens outlet in Michigan

Alro Metals Outlet has opened a new location in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 15,000-sq.-ft. store sells metals and plastics in a retail setting. Stocked inventory includes carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, copper, and brass in a variety of shapes: round, flat, squares, hex, angle, channel, beam, pipe, tube, sheet, and plate. Full-length and remnant materials are available, and the company can shear and cut to custom size.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

