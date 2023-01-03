Read full article on original website
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/8: Senator Damon Thayer; Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Mike Halligan from God’s Pantry and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. The 2023 Kentucky legislative session is underway and lawmakers are already at work. Among the issues coming up are lowering...
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
First part of Kentucky legislative session adjourns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first part of the 2023 legislative session on Friday. In odd-numbered years, legislative sessions are known as short sessions, lasting 30 days rather than the 60-day sessions seen in even-numbered years. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. We’re taking a closer look at several of the issues that will be back on the table when lawmakers return in February.
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
KYEM Director Col. Jeremy Slinker talks battling arctic blast with flood survivors in travel trailers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Disaster is not new to Kentuckians. Sub-zero temperatures, however, that was a new story. “So, we did have travel trailers in western Kentucky last winter, but we did not have experience with any major issues on any large scale, and I think that just speaks to the level of this storm that came in and the temperatures that came in,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Col. Jeremy Slinker said.
WATCH | SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WOMAN MISSING SINCE HISTORIC FLOODS
