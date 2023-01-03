Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Stars (23-9-6) meet the Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6) Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Stars vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Stars streak in with 4 consecutive victories, including a 5-2 win Saturday against another California team, the San Jose Sharks. Dallas has lost in regulation just twice (9-2-1) in the last 12 games overall.

The Kings are looking to avenge a 5-2 loss in Dallas on Nov. 1 in the 1st regular-season meeting. Los Angeles looks to bounce back from a 4-2 setback against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on New Year’s Eve, snapping a modest 2-game win streak against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Stars at Kings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:26 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Stars -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Kings +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

: Stars -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Kings +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Stars -1.5 (+190) | Kings +1.5 (-270)

: Stars -1.5 (+190) | Kings +1.5 (-270) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -135 | U: +115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Stars at Kings projected goalies

Jake Oettinger (17-5-3, 2.36 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Pheonix Copley (8-1-0, 2.58 GAA, .905 SV%)

Oettinger missed the 1st meeting with the Kings due to an LBI. That’s good for the Kings, as he has been hot all season. Oettinger has 4 straight wins, and he has allowed 2 or fewer goals in all 4 of those starts, and 8 of his previous 9 starting assignments.

Copley has ripped off 6 consecutive victories, including a 5-4 win in a shootout Thursday in Colorado against the defending Stanley Cup champs. His last loss was Dec. 13 in Buffalo.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Stars at Kings picks and predictions

Prediction

Stars 4, Kings 2

The STARS (-125) are on a roll, winning 4 in a row, and the streak isn’t coming to an end against the Kings (+105).

Dallas has won 5 of the last 6 games on the road, while cashing in 5 of the last 7 games against Western Conference battles.

While the Kings have also been playing well lately, the Stars are their kryptonite. Los Angeles is just 1-5 in the past 6 meetings with Dallas, while going 1-6 in the previous 7 tries at home against the Stars.

The STARS -1.5 (+190) are worth a look due to their dominance in this series. That includes a 5-2 win at home against the Kings +1.5 (-270) back in Big D on Nov. 1. The Stars did that behind backup Scott Wedgewood, as the starter Oettinger was sidelined with a lower-body injury. Expect another dominating win.

UNDER 6.5 (-125) is the lean. Oettinger has been top-notch most of the season, while Copley is hot, entering on a 6-game winning streak.

The Under is 8-1 in the last 9 games on the road for the Stars, while going 7-3-1 in the last 11 games overall.

The Under is 7-2 in the last 9 games for the Kings, too, while cashing at a 4-1 clip in the previous 5 games at home.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.