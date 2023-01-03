ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mascot Uga won't make trip to Los Angeles for national championship game

At least one bulldog won't be making the trip west for the College Football National Championship game. University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles. Officials told FOX 5 the beloved mascot won't be making the trip because of the distance and time it would take to travel to the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
