Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington, injured Georgia football players update how they’re feeling for National Championship
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs are making their final preparations for Monday night’s game against TCU. And a number of injured Georgia standouts are doing all they can to get onto the field. The biggest name, both physically and from an importance standpoint is tight end Darnell...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
dawgnation.com
TCU quarterback Max Duggan plans to ‘thrive’ amid Georgia defensive chaos
LOS ANGELES — Max Duggan sounds very much like a quarterback who knows he’s in for the challenge of his lifetime. And he believes he and his TCU football team (13-1) are up to it, even if they are a two-touchdown underdog to No. 1-ranked Georgia (14-0). The...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mascot Uga won't make trip to Los Angeles for national championship game
At least one bulldog won't be making the trip west for the College Football National Championship game. University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles. Officials told FOX 5 the beloved mascot won't be making the trip because of the distance and time it would take to travel to the game.
Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high...
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart provides injury updates on 2 Bulldogs in lead-up to national title game
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia Bulldogs have had plenty of bumps and bruises on their way to the national championship game. The Bulldogs have questions about a couple of starters going into Monday night’s game, and head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on them on Friday afternoon.
Son of former Georgia football player honoring his father’s Bulldog legacy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The final moments of 2022 were stressful but exciting for Georgia Bulldogs fans. In the final seconds of the Peach Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes missed a potential game winning field goal. Which meant the Dawgs are going to back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Columbus native Dale […]
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”
LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's a long shot that TCU will beat Georgia on Monday
Paul Finebaum isn’t going to take any chances with his prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and Georgia. He expects the Bulldogs to win and win comfortably. Finebaum was a guest on Max Kellerman’s “This Just In” show. ‘[TCU] would...
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms
The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
Chidera Uzo-Diribe discusses move from TCU to Georgia, first season with the Bulldogs
LOS ANGELES — Eleven months ago, Chidera Uzo-Diribe was a little over a month into his new job as the defensive line coach at TCU and was a day away from closing on a new house in Ft. Worth. Then Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called. Smart offered Uzo-Diribe...
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
No tailgating allowed at So-Fi Stadium before Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
LOS ANGELES — If you are making the cross-country trip to Los Angeles to catch the Georgia Bulldogs play TCU in the national championship, you may have to alter your pre-game plans. SoFi Stadium, the game’s host, will not permit tailgating in its parking lot before the game, according...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
247Sports
