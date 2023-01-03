Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring
POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 24, 2021. After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork"...
Popular dessert restaurant Shyndigz closing, opening new takeaway location
Shyndigz, which specializes in desserts such as cakes and pies, announced with an Instagram post that the restaurant will officially close after having temporarily shut its doors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in favor of their Shyndigz Market location on the 1800 block of West Cary Street.
Winter Blues Jazz Fest Set For January 13-16 At New W&M Alumni House
WILLIAMSBURG-The annual Winter Blues Jazz Fest, presented by the local arts organization CultureFix in collaboration with the City of Williamsburg and Virginia is for Lovers, is scheduled this year for Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16. The event, now in its ninth year, will take place at the newly renovated William & Mary Alumni House, 500 Richmond Rd.
Boiling water notice in effect until at least Jan. 9 following utility construction damage in VB
According to a press release, contractor work in the area of Princess Anne Road and S Independence Blvd. resulted in damage to a water valve.
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
Boil water notice issued for Princess Anne Road area, after water main break
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A water main issue in Virginia Beach caused some problems for some hospitals and schools on Friday. Lina Tworek with Virginia Beach Public Utilities said independent contractors were working on water lines between Princess Anne and South Independence when a valve broke. The city tried...
Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
High School Renovations Highlight Gloucester’s 2023 Projects
GLOUCESTER – As Gloucester County administrator Carol Steele worked on her state-of-the-county presentation, capital improvement projects took center stage. Steele, who has been in her current role since June 1, said those projects include public and private, with the largest in the public sector being renovations and improvements at Gloucester High School.
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/. Boiling water notice in effect until...
Businesses at Chesapeake shopping center damaged in fire
An overnight fire in Chesapeake damaged several businesses in the Wilson Village Shopping Center Tuesday.
Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)
A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
This iconic Arby's hat survived the wrecking ball. What's next?
Crews bulldozed the old Arby's along the 5900 block of West Broad Street, near Libbie Avenue, in Henrico County.
Virginia Beach ranked as a top winter fishing destination for 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 23, 2022. Dedicated watermen know that the cooling temperatures don't have to stop their fishing adventures. Depending on what you're looking to hook, the winter months can still be...
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Newport News Announces Initiative To Bolster SWaM Contractors
NEWPORT NEWS—To encourage more small, women- and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses to compete for contracting opportunities with Newport News, the city’s Purchasing Office is offering free, monthly workshops to help such businesses better understand the procurement process, SWaM certification, and the types of projects and contracts awarded to vendors.
Dome site developers close on equity, construction trailers arrive on site
December 31 was supposed to be the day the development team closed on the construction loan for the sprawling $350 million project, which includes plans to bring a Wave Garden surf park to the 18th and 20th streets and between Pacific and Baltic avenues.
She needed groceries. But someone wiped her EBT card clean: 'It has to stop'
The Department of Social Services issued a warning about skimming, where a scammer may attach a card-reading device to a point-of-sale machine, collecting card numbers and other information.
