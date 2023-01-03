ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring

POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
POQUOSON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Winter Blues Jazz Fest Set For January 13-16 At New W&M Alumni House

WILLIAMSBURG-The annual Winter Blues Jazz Fest, presented by the local arts organization CultureFix in collaboration with the City of Williamsburg and Virginia is for Lovers, is scheduled this year for Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16. The event, now in its ninth year, will take place at the newly renovated William & Mary Alumni House, 500 Richmond Rd.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

High School Renovations Highlight Gloucester’s 2023 Projects

GLOUCESTER – As Gloucester County administrator Carol Steele worked on her state-of-the-county presentation, capital improvement projects took center stage. Steele, who has been in her current role since June 1, said those projects include public and private, with the largest in the public sector being renovations and improvements at Gloucester High School.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/. Boiling water notice in effect until...
HAMPTON, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Announces Initiative To Bolster SWaM Contractors

NEWPORT NEWS—To encourage more small, women- and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses to compete for contracting opportunities with Newport News, the city’s Purchasing Office is offering free, monthly workshops to help such businesses better understand the procurement process, SWaM certification, and the types of projects and contracts awarded to vendors.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

