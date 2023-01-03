ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Republican Mike Bost screams at Matt Gaetz on House floor for trashing Kevin McCarthy

Tensions rose among Republicans in the House chamber as lawmakers began their 12th vote for speaker of the House. Republican Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz of Florida rose to nominate Republican Rep.-elect Jim Jordan of Ohio to be speaker of the House. Jordan, set to be the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is not seeking the position and supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Week

Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker

After three rounds of voting on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short in his bid for speaker, with the same group of Republicans blocking him each time. In order to be elected, McCarthy needs 218 votes; the GOP has a 222-212 majority. In the first two rounds of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. During the third round, one former "yes" vote defected and joined the "no" side, giving McCarthy 202 votes. After this, the House voted to adjourn until Wednesday. The Republicans who voted against McCarthy in all three rounds are: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Josh...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

"We're open to that": AOC floats speaker deal with GOP after talks with Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar

As House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lost three more rounds of votes for speaker on Wednesday, some House Democrats floated a potential deal with Republicans – even as their own caucus chair threw cold water on the idea. But amid the chaos of the GOP's ongoing schism, the pressure to end the Republicans' two-day debacle has grown, with hopes of a Democratic deal spurred by comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.
Albany Herald

House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
CBS News

What's next after House adjourns without resolving speaker election

The House of Representatives adjourned for a second day without electing a House speaker, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short for a sixth time, failing to win a majority of support in the House. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on what’s next.
iheart.com

Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over Speaker As House Reconvenes For Third Day

The House of Representatives reconvened for a third day as lawmakers tried to elect a Speaker of the House. While the Republicans have a slight majority in the chamber, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes necessary to win. He is facing backlash from a...

