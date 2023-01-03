Read full article on original website
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Sean Hannity's Dig At Republicans For House Speaker Fail Is Laughable
The Fox News host went after his own party after the GOP-controlled House couldn't elect Kevin McCarthy in multiple votes.
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
Republican Mike Bost screams at Matt Gaetz on House floor for trashing Kevin McCarthy
Tensions rose among Republicans in the House chamber as lawmakers began their 12th vote for speaker of the House. Republican Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz of Florida rose to nominate Republican Rep.-elect Jim Jordan of Ohio to be speaker of the House. Jordan, set to be the next chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is not seeking the position and supports Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Boebert, Gaetz among Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker
After three rounds of voting on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) fell short in his bid for speaker, with the same group of Republicans blocking him each time. In order to be elected, McCarthy needs 218 votes; the GOP has a 222-212 majority. In the first two rounds of voting, McCarthy received 203 votes. During the third round, one former "yes" vote defected and joined the "no" side, giving McCarthy 202 votes. After this, the House voted to adjourn until Wednesday. The Republicans who voted against McCarthy in all three rounds are: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Josh...
118th Congress to be sworn in, House speaker uncertain
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 118th U.S. Congress will be sworn into office Tuesday, with control of the Senate remaining in Democratic hands and the House set to flip to the Republicans. A Republican House and Democratic Senate mean no one party can jam through any big priorities into law...
House Freedom Caucus to nominate Byron Donalds for House speaker
Fox News Digital has learned that the House Freedom Caucus will nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., as nominee for House speaker.
Matt Gaetz votes for Trump to become House speaker as Kevin McCarthy loses for the 7th time
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has lost his bid for House speaker for the seventh time since Tuesday.
"We're open to that": AOC floats speaker deal with GOP after talks with Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar
As House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., lost three more rounds of votes for speaker on Wednesday, some House Democrats floated a potential deal with Republicans – even as their own caucus chair threw cold water on the idea. But amid the chaos of the GOP's ongoing schism, the pressure to end the Republicans' two-day debacle has grown, with hopes of a Democratic deal spurred by comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.
House members blocking McCarthy speaker bid meet at offices of ex-Trump chief Mark Meadows
Several Republican House members fighting to stop Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House met Friday morning at the offices of the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization run by Mark Meadows and Jim DeMint. Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina, was chief of staff to former...
House speaker breakthrough: McCarthy picks up 14 GOP votes in 12th round of voting
Kevin McCarthy fell short once more in the 12th vote to be the next House speaker, but GOP lawmakers were citing progress on a deal to get him a majority vote.
Newt Gingrich blasts Republicans who oppose Kevin McCarthy as speaker: 'It's him or chaos'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich attacked Republicans for opposing Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker on Monday, saying they were throwing the GOP conference into "chaos."
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
What's next after House adjourns without resolving speaker election
The House of Representatives adjourned for a second day without electing a House speaker, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy fell short for a sixth time, failing to win a majority of support in the House. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on what’s next.
Last contested battle for House speaker was 100 years ago, with WMass Congressman Frederick Gillett at center
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fight for Speaker of the House has continued through several failed ballots, marking the first true battle for the seat in a century, when that race featured Westfield Republican Frederick Gillett. Gillett was a longtime congressman, ally of President Calvin Coolidge and vying for his...
Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over Speaker As House Reconvenes For Third Day
The House of Representatives reconvened for a third day as lawmakers tried to elect a Speaker of the House. While the Republicans have a slight majority in the chamber, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has been unable to secure the 218 votes necessary to win. He is facing backlash from a...
Republican stalemate over House speaker continues
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy made new concessions to try and win over party holdouts to vote for him for House speaker. But far-right members appeared unmoved. Nikole Killion has the latest.
