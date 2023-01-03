Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Complex
Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident in Utah
Ken Block, 55, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. The action sports legend’s death was first reported by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement on Monday regarding a fatal snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow region. Per the department, multiple agencies—including Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service—responded to the scene following a 911 call at around 2:00 p.m. local time.
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
Father, 41, arrested for 'intentionally' launching Tesla with family inside off of California cliff
Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. Patel will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail after he is released from the hospital.
Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
CBS Sports
Ken Block, rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder, dies in snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday in Utah. He was 55. Utah's Wasatch County Sheriff's Office confirmed Block's death in a Facebook post, saying that the accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday. Block was riding a snowmobile with a group of people, but police said that he was "alone" when the accident took place.
Incredible 'Snowboarding Tunnel' at Utah Ski Resort Is Truly One of a Kind
This is just way too cool.
Tory Hoffman’s XC skiing undefeated threepeat
PARK CITY, Utah — Tory Hoffman is on a roll. Not like the rollerskis he trains on in the summer, but his cross country skis on which he’s won his […]
Rancho Luna Lobos to compete at France’s 2023 World Championship sled dog race for Team USA
PARK CITY, Utah — Dog sledding might not be the first sport that comes to mind when Utah is mentioned, but that hasn’t stopped Park City native Fernando Ramirez and […]
Comments / 0