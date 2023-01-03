Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lite987whop.com
HPD investigating report of gun pointed during altercation
Hopkinsville police are investigating after someone reportedly pointed a gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon on Riverfront Drive. A man told police he had been in an argument with another person in a parking lot at 101 Riverfront about 3:30 p.m. when the other party pointed a gun at him and made threats to shoot the victim.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
lite987whop.com
KSP charges juvenile for assault against HPD officer
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville Police officer was assaulted by a juvenile at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a news release, Detective Robert Stucki with HPD was at the detention center attempting to serve a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge to a juvenile at the facility. While he was explaining the order to the juvenile, the juvenile reportedly became combative towards Detective Stucki.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspects in kidnapping, evading arrest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.
wkdzradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
whvoradio.com
Two Men Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop for a license plate not illuminated led to drug arrests on North Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 64-year-old Samuel Balderas for his license plate not being illuminated and not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, Balderas reportedly grabbed his wallet and a bag of meth fell on his lap.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed by wreck near Exit 1 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound is closed after a wreck just past Exit 1. At about 7:05 p.m., Clarksville Police were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with the closure. CPD is requesting that the public avoid the area and find alternate routes. This article will be updated.
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved.
whvoradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
Clarksville Police warn about scam calls involving warrants on file
Members of the Clarksville community received a warning Wednesday about scammers impersonating local authorities and claiming to have warrants on file for the people they call.
lite987whop.com
One person injured in Pembroke accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Pembroke. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the driver of a vehicle on East Cherry Street drove into the path of a southbound automobile on Pembroke Road and they collided. One person was taken by EMS to...
Man accused of kidnapping, assault wanted by Clarksville police
A Clarksville man is wanted for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
whopam.com
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Hopkinsville after being on the run for nearly two years.
Help Dickson Police Identify These Subjects
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying these subjects. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9625, or you can message this page.
rewind943.com
License plate readers: Why Clarksville Police say they’re needed, and how they would be used
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking to install license plate readers (LPRs) on the sides of local highways, saying that doing so would enhance both public and officer safety while improving departmental efficiency. A resolution to support for the initiative is on the City...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
whvoradio.com
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
lite987whop.com
Walnut Street bridge project complete
After nearly eight months of having to use alternate routes, motorists can now travel Walnut Street in its entirety as the CSX Railroad bridge replacement is complete. Hopkinsville Public Works announced the Transportation Cabinet had completed the job Thursday afternoon. The new structure has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk...
