Tom Petty's Estate Finds Buyer for $9.85 Million Malibu Beach House
You don't know how it feels to be in escrow on Tom Petty's oceanfront home, but someone else does ... someone who's about to be the new owner of the Malibu property. Our real estate sources tell us Tom's estate has accepted an offer for the singer's 3-bedroom estate along Escondido Beach in the 'Bu.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled
Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
Meet Seraphina Watts, The Daughter Of Late Stones Drummer, Charlie Watts
Seraphina Watts is the only daughter of entrepreneur Shirley Ann Shepherd and late iconic Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away on August 24, 2021. She was one of the celebrity kids of the ’60s although her father ensured to keep her out of the spotlight due to his love for privacy. The 54-year-old was so close with her father that she learned how to play the drums from him at a young age.
The Altman Family Went All Out with an Incredible New Year’s Eve Party at Home
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Josh and Heather Altman rang in 2023 with a delicious meal, a sweet cake, and the cutest decor at their Beverly Hills home. Josh Altman and Heather Altman are known to host incredible celebrations at home for all types of special occasions, and the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles couple recently went all out once again to ring in 2023 with their kids, Lexi and Ace.
A Look at HGTV's Nicole Curtis' Net Worth and the Homes She Owns
After Rehab Addict star and house restorationist Nicole Curtis took a step back from television in 2018, fans were devastated. But, after two years, the realtor and author returned in full force, ready to tackle her biggest project yet — the Michigan Lake House she purchased in 2014. Article...
