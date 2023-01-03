Read full article on original website
One person injured in Pembroke accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Pembroke. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the driver of a vehicle on East Cherry Street drove into the path of a southbound automobile on Pembroke Road and they collided. One person was taken by EMS to...
Walnut Street bridge project complete
After nearly eight months of having to use alternate routes, motorists can now travel Walnut Street in its entirety as the CSX Railroad bridge replacement is complete. Hopkinsville Public Works announced the Transportation Cabinet had completed the job Thursday afternoon. The new structure has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk...
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
LaRue gets 12 years for Elkton stabbing incident
A twelve-year prison sentence was given in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to the man accused of stabbing his father multiple times during a February, 2021 incident in Elkton. Trial ended in November with a jury convicting 38-year old Robert LaRue of first-degree assault. Elkton police were called to 107...
EF0 Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Christian County
A weak tornado touched down briefly early Tuesday morning in the Cox Mill Road area of Christian County. The 50-yard wide EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down just after 4:30 a.m. about two miles west-southwest of Hopkinsville and stayed on the ground for just over a mile before going back into the clouds, according to a National Weather Service survey report.
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Christian County
A man sought on a murder warrant out of Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday morning in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in locating and arresting 59-year old Henry Dailey of Hopkinsville at the Kirkman Terrace Apartments and he’s awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania for a murder charge in Philadelphia.
Billie Joe Stallons
(Age 79, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday January 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Little River Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 4pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Todd County courthouse operating normally after last week’s flooding
The Todd County Courthouse on East Washington Street in Elkton is operating normally after a water line froze and burst and flooded the building early last week. The main line that feeds the sprinkler system burst and began pouring water into the building and it was discovered on the morning of Monday, December 26.
Christian Co. Water District lifts boil water advisory
The boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday for Christian County Water District customers along a portion of Princeton Rd, and several side roads, has been lifted. The advisory was lifted after water in the area was deemed safe following testing.
Wayne Harris
(Age 80, of Elkton) Graveside service will be Thursday January 5th at 11am with military rites at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude J. “Sully” Flood
(Age 102, of Hopkinsville and formerly of Lowell, MA) Funeral mass will be Saturday January 7th at 11am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30am till 10:30am with a rosary at 10:30am. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hopkinsville City Council hears financial report, approves public comments ordinance
The first Hopkinsville City Council meeting of the new year was held Tuesday evening, where council members heard the monthly financial report and approved an ordinance concerning public comments on second reading. It was the first financial report that some members had heard as sitting council-members, so Chief Financial Officer...
Christian Co. School Board members sworn-in
Board members were sworn into office at Thursday’s meeting of the Christian County School Board. While board members Tom Bell and Lindsey Clark are quite familiar with swearing their oaths of office, newly appointed board member Rebecca Pepper was sworn-in for the first time alongside them by Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self. As part of the constitutional oath, officials must affirm that they have not taken part in a duel with deadly weapons, or acted as a second in a duel—Judge Self says that part of the oath is steeped in history.
Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address
A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
Todd County Standard transitioning to online-only product
After about a century of putting out a weekly newspaper, the Todd County Standard will become an online-only product beginning this week. Publisher Ryan Craig issued a statement on social media saying that with rising printing costs, declining subscriptions after the pandemic, and declining local advertising they felt it was time.
