ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noisecreep

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert

If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
TEXAS STATE
Noisecreep

Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023

The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months. It's...
i95 ROCK

40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023

In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980

Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noisecreep

Then vs. Now – The Price of Rock + Metal Concert Tickets

Anyone that's been to a rock or metal concert recently knows that ticket prices are out of control. Do you remember how cheaply you could see a great show back in the day? It might be shocking to see side by side just how much more concert tickets are now than they were then.
Noisecreep

Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10

Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane, which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed. A...
Noisecreep

Judge Rules Against Metallica in Lawsuit Over Postponed 2020 Tour Dates

In the latest update around the lawsuit, Metallica took a loss in the ongoing legal exchange between the metal band and their touring insurance company, a unit of Lloyd's of London, over Metallica concerts in 2020 postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's what Billboard reported this week. Metallica made...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Harry & Meghan Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart at No. 3, Wednesday No. 1 Again

Wednesday once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while the docuseries Harry & Meghan made its chart debut at No. 3. For the week of Dec. 5, Netflix’s Wednesday amassed another 3.3 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Firefly Lane with nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 19 total episodes. With an audience that is described as similar to The Crown‘s, “though slightly younger and more female driven,” Netflix’s Harry & Meghan landed at No. 3 with nearly 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its three episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Dead to Me (600 million minutes/30...
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy