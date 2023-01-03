Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane, which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed. A...

