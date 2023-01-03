Read full article on original website
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
10 metal tours we’re unreasonably excited for in 2023
Metallica, Maiden, Sleep Token, Babymetal, Spiritbox… 2023 is looking like a killer year for metal tours
Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months. It's...
40 Albums Turning 40 in 2023
In a year full of musical milestones, 1983 had something for nearly every fan. Hard rock and heavy metal listeners found a new favorite with the arrival of Metallica’s debut album. Elsewhere in the genre, Black Sabbath and Ronnie James Dio moved forward with varying degrees of success on their first records since parting ways.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Effingham Radio
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Then vs. Now – The Price of Rock + Metal Concert Tickets
Anyone that's been to a rock or metal concert recently knows that ticket prices are out of control. Do you remember how cheaply you could see a great show back in the day? It might be shocking to see side by side just how much more concert tickets are now than they were then.
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Music in 2023: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Metallica among the many early highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If 2022 felt like a post-pandemic reset for music, as well as the rest of the world, 2023 is looking to be more of the same -- with an emphasis on that “more” part. There are already plenty of concerts and new album releases on...
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
Metal Version of ‘Home Alone’ Soundtrack Song Is Heavier Than Kevin McCallister Throwing Bricks Off the Roof
In the spirit of having a rocking Christmas this year, music video director Jeb Hardwick has taken the music from one of his favorite Home Alone movie scenes and given it a full on metal makeover. For those who need a refresher, Home Alone was the 1990 film in which...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Boosts HBO Series Into Nielsen U.S. Streaming Top 10
Netflix had four titles with over 1B viewing minutes for the week of December 5 to December 12, according to Nielsen’s U.S. streaming charts. Unsurprisingly, Wednesday was the top title of the week with another 3.3B minutes viewed. It far surpassed Firefly Lane, which was No. 2 on the list for the second week in a row with 1.4B minutes viewed. Bullet Train took third place, rising from No. 9 the week prior, with 1.34B minutes viewed — taking the spot from Dead to Me. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan debuted in fourth place with 1.26B minutes viewed. A...
Judge Rules Against Metallica in Lawsuit Over Postponed 2020 Tour Dates
In the latest update around the lawsuit, Metallica took a loss in the ongoing legal exchange between the metal band and their touring insurance company, a unit of Lloyd's of London, over Metallica concerts in 2020 postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's what Billboard reported this week. Metallica made...
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Harry & Meghan Hits Nielsen Streaming Chart at No. 3, Wednesday No. 1 Again
Wednesday once again dominated Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, while the docuseries Harry & Meghan made its chart debut at No. 3. For the week of Dec. 5, Netflix’s Wednesday amassed another 3.3 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Firefly Lane with nearly 1.4 billion minutes viewed across 19 total episodes. With an audience that is described as similar to The Crown‘s, “though slightly younger and more female driven,” Netflix’s Harry & Meghan landed at No. 3 with nearly 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its three episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Dead to Me (600 million minutes/30...
Slipknot’s Unreleased ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album May Come in 2023, Says Clown
Slipknot may soon be lifting the mask on their unreleased album Look Outside Your Window as Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed in a new interview that it may see the light of day this spring. Specifically, after April 1 when the band's long-time contract with Roadrunner Records is up. "The good...
