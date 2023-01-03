Read full article on original website
Department of Public Health advising all Conn. residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Friday they are encouraging all Connecticut residents to wear face masks in public indoor spaces, due to a surge in COVID cases across the state. The recommendation is based on data collected by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), shared in […]
Public health officials recommend wearing masks inside public spaces
Based on the latest COVID-19 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Public Health Department on Friday recommended that all residents consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham counties in the...
californiaexaminer.net
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?
Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
Connecticut bars could stay open until 4 a.m. with new proposal
Conn. (WTNH) — Sometimes you have such a great night out with friends or colleagues at a bar, you don’t even notice when 2 a.m. rolls around, and suddenly it’s closing time. But a new proposal could change all of that. There is a proposal in the state legislature that would allow bars to be […]
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law
Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
More children are getting poisoned by accidentally eating cannabis gummies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looks can be deceiving, and when it comes to edible cannabis products, that can come with dangerous consequences. Cannabis products, which can be legally sold in Connecticut starting next week, can easily be mistaken for normal candy. A study released this week in the journal Pediatrics found that the number […]
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
Eyewitness News
Nurses turn to lawmakers for help with safe staffing levels in hospitals
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Legislators who arrived at the state capitol for the first day of the legislative session saw their first demands for a new law before they even reached the building. A group of nurses said lawmakers were their only hope for safe staffing in hospitals. “The...
Middletown residents gather to remember life of state lawmaker killed in crash
Middletown residents gathered Friday, Jan. 6, on Middletown’s South Green to honor the life of Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old state representative known as “Q.”. Williams, a Democrat from Middletown, was killed early Thursday morning when his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell, only hours after he was sworn in to a third term.
hk-now.com
CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell
(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
The week in CT news: State lawmaker dies in wrong-way crash, Alex Jones attorney suspended
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
Family of terminally ill Bridgeport woman asking for help to find apartment
Aisha Sewell, 45, suffers from a terminal heart condition called an advanced aortic dissection and doctors say she has months to live.
