Connecticut State

californiaexaminer.net

Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety?

Will The Death Of The Lawmaker Spur Action On Traffic Safety: A leader of the legislature’s transportation panel suggested that the death of a Connecticut state representative who was killed when his car was struck by a wrong-way driver early on Thursday morning could rekindle debate about road safety and rules against driving while intoxicated.
FOX 61

6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the high category are highly...
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
WTNH

Nurses urge lawmakers to change Conn. law

Conn. (WTNH) — At the start of every legislative session there are always people and groups looking to make their voices heard. This year, it was a group of nurses protesting outside the building, looking or some changes to Connecticut law. They made sure lawmakers and everyone else could see their message. The nurses are […]
WTNH

More children are getting poisoned by accidentally eating cannabis gummies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looks can be deceiving, and when it comes to edible cannabis products, that can come with dangerous consequences. Cannabis products, which can be legally sold in Connecticut starting next week, can easily be mistaken for normal candy. A study released this week in the journal Pediatrics found that the number […]
WTNH

West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
hk-now.com

CSP: Update on Fatal Collision on Route 9 in Cromwell

(January 6, 2023)–The operator of Vehicle #1, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Quentin Williams, Male, DOB 11/24/1983, of Middletown, Connecticut. The operator of Vehicle #2, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, has been positively identified as: Kimede Mustafaj, Female, DOB 05/01/1995,...
WTNH

West Hartford man sentenced to prison for $2M tax fraud scheme

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A West Hartford man has been sentenced to prison for operating an extensive $2 million tax fraud scheme involving restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts. 49-year-old William Chen of West Hartford was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. […]
