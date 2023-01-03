ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan are offering health and safety advice as west Michigan doctors see an uptick in invasive group A strep infections. There aren’t any cases in Mid-Michigan currently, but that could change. Group A strep infections are rare but can cause serious complications, even...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declares January Radon Action Month

By Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 2023 as Radon Action Month in Michigan, and she encourages all Michigan residents to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. You cannot see, smell, or taste radon,...
Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures

Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
St. Clair announces new five-year parks and recreation master plan

The city of St. Clair recently unveiled its new five-year plan for parks and recreation, 2023-2027. Trice Hawkins, director of the city’s recreation department, talked about the plan at the regular meeting of the city council Dec. 19. “We update the plan every five years,” said Hawkins, as heard...
