Macomb County Health Department giving away free radon testing kits
The Macomb County Health Department is giving away free radon testing kits to residents during Radon Action Month.
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
WILX-TV
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan are offering health and safety advice as west Michigan doctors see an uptick in invasive group A strep infections. There aren’t any cases in Mid-Michigan currently, but that could change. Group A strep infections are rare but can cause serious complications, even...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declares January Radon Action Month
By Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared January 2023 as Radon Action Month in Michigan, and she encourages all Michigan residents to learn more about this environmental hazard and test their homes during the heating season. You cannot see, smell, or taste radon,...
WNDU
Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Detroit News
Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland
In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine waiting for lawsuit decision
Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
WLNS
JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
beckersdental.com
Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures
Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: THC, pills, suspected fentanyl, $42K+ seized during Port Huron hookah store investigation
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation into a Port Huron hookah store led to the seizure of THC products, drugs, cash, and more, authorities said. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated TOP Shelf Hookah store on Dec. 21, 2022, after reports that the business was selling pills and THC products to minors.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
WNEM
Counties in Michigan with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
(Stacker) - Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Herbruck's donates million of eggs in 2022, as prices start to drop
Michigan's largest egg producer donated over 2.2 million eggs to community organizations throughout 2022.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Egg-straordinary price hike: Michigan left scrambling for affordable eggs
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair announces new five-year parks and recreation master plan
The city of St. Clair recently unveiled its new five-year plan for parks and recreation, 2023-2027. Trice Hawkins, director of the city’s recreation department, talked about the plan at the regular meeting of the city council Dec. 19. “We update the plan every five years,” said Hawkins, as heard...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police stop suicide attempt of man on bridge over I-96
FOX 2 (WJBK) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.
