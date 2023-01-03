ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Museum Matters with Andrew Kercher: Where do you put old toy money? Perhaps an old toy bank…?

By Port Huron Museums
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Museums Seeks Local Portraits for New Exhibit

(Port Huron, MI January 5th, 2022) A new art exhibit opening March 31st will feature local artists’ work showing off the people of Port Huron. “Portraits of Port Huron” will feature a combination of art from the Port Huron Museums’ collection, as well as newly submitted art in all forms of media. From traditional oil and watercolor painting, and ink drawing to photography, sculpture and more, the new exhibit will highlight how portraiture has evolved over time in terms of both subject and medium.
PORT HURON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Pheasants of Detroit

Ring-necked pheasants are generally found in rural fields and prairies. That’s why many people are surprised to learn the bird is thriving in Detroit, Michigan. As the city has seen its human population decline over the years, parcels of land that used to be occupied are now vacant and overgrown – perfect habitat for pheasants.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

$5.8 million in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in city of Detroit

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $2.8 million in brownfield grants and loans for redevelopment of four contaminated properties in city of Detroit, and approved just over $3 million in brownfield tax increment financing for related environmental costs. Overall, in 2022 EGLE provided $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Study: South Park residents distrust Port Huron leadership, Part I

The residents of South Park, the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park, formerly South Park, at the southern end of Port Huron, do not trust city leadership. “You might already be aware of this, but there’s a loss of faith in the local government body,” said Nate Geinzer, chief executive officer of Double Haul Solutions. “A lot of that is based on misunderstanding. There’s a feeling down there that they’re not just physically on the other side of the tracks, but they’re treated like they’re on the other side of the tracks.”
PORT HURON, MI
Mashed

The Detroit Sauce You've Probably Never Heard Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to dressing up a juicy steak in a yummy sauce, preferences tend to vary. For example, Beefitarian posted the results of a 2021 survey by OnePoll revealing BBQ sauce as the top choice of Americans surveyed, but options like gravy and chimichurri also made the list of favorite sauces to top steaks with. A wide variety of options to suit different palates are also available at grocery stores for home-cooked steaks, and Mashed has even ranked a lineup of familiar names from Heinz 57 to A.1.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy