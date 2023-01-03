ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January

The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over

Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

What Is Michigan’s Most Underrated Travel Destination?

CNN Travel published their list of underrated destinations for this year, and one Michigan destination popped up on the list, can you guess what it is?. Lake Superior Is Michigan's Most Underrated Destination. The biggest of the Great Lakes has a huge footprint, encompassing three states and a Canadian province,...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain

The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

From Taxidermy to Antiques, Odd Things Are Coming To West Michigan

Some people would judge your peculiar interests. However, at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, you will be among people that love living on the odd side of life. "The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, animal skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Michigan Teen May Have Been Cyberbullied By Her MOM!

The pitfalls of allowing your teenaged daughters to use social media are tough enough on their own, without your Mom stalking you. 42-Year-Old Charged In Cyber Crime Was Also The School's Basketball Coach. A lot of parents struggle with cyberbullying because it's difficult to control what's happening to their kids....
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Great-Granddaughter of Lynching Victim Sworn in as MI Supreme Court’s First Black Woman Justice

New Year's Day was an historic day for the Michigan Supreme Court as Kyra Harris Bolden became the first African American woman to serve as a court justice. It's a significant moment in our state's history, as this is the first time a Black woman has never been elected to serve as a justice in the court's 185-year history and because Harris Bolden is the great-granddaughter of a man who was lynched in 1939.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

