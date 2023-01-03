Read full article on original website
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?
Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In Michigan According To Experts
Sometimes it seems like talking about pizza toppings can be as controversial as talking about President Trump and President Biden. One of the bigger debates when it comes to what goes on a pizza is pineapple. Which I'll scream from the rooftops is freaking delicious and is a great topping.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
The Big Road Construction Projects Happening In West Michigan For 2023
Spring is just around the corner in West Michigan. And after the snow and ice melt off the roads that can only mean one thing... Construction season will also be here. While the repairs are much needed after all the damage done during the winter, it also means traffic delays and inconveniences for commuters.
On This Day in 2019 Hell Froze Over
Remembering the day, 4 years ago, when Hell was shut down due to extreme winter weather. Hell, Michigan saw temps drop to 13 below zero with a wind chill of 40 below zero. That's not counting a large amount of snowfall. This led the NBC Evening News to have this...
What Do Irish People Think Of Michigan’s Better Made Chips?
"These taste like my friend's mom smells." I'm not sure that's a favorable review or not. Let's find out!. Irish Citizens Were Asked To Try Out Several Kinds Of 'Crisps' From Better Made. Steve from Michigan is apparently a fan of a YouTube Channel which consists mainly of Irish people...
What Is Michigan’s Most Underrated Travel Destination?
CNN Travel published their list of underrated destinations for this year, and one Michigan destination popped up on the list, can you guess what it is?. Lake Superior Is Michigan's Most Underrated Destination. The biggest of the Great Lakes has a huge footprint, encompassing three states and a Canadian province,...
#PeopleofMeijer Points Out The Wild & Crazy Shoppers At The Michigan Chain
The first thing I want to get out of the way is to confirm that I'm never one for bullying or online bullying by any means. Don't get me wrong, I like to wear the occasional questionable clothes item, and I personally would be stoked if any publication pointed out my interesting personality on their publication. That being said, when you step outside your home you have to accept that if you're oddly dressed or are repping a style that's completely out of this time period, you're gonna turn some heads.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
From Taxidermy to Antiques, Odd Things Are Coming To West Michigan
Some people would judge your peculiar interests. However, at the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, you will be among people that love living on the odd side of life. "The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists, and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You'll find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, animal skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more."
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in January
Kick off the new year with plenty of concerts and sporting events. There is music from the past, music from today, and everything in between. Plus there is dancing, bull riding, basketball, and hockey. Saturday, January 7, 2023 - 8 pm - The Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI. A favorite band...
Michigan Teen May Have Been Cyberbullied By Her MOM!
The pitfalls of allowing your teenaged daughters to use social media are tough enough on their own, without your Mom stalking you. 42-Year-Old Charged In Cyber Crime Was Also The School's Basketball Coach. A lot of parents struggle with cyberbullying because it's difficult to control what's happening to their kids....
This Facebook Page Makes Bird Watching in Michigan Easy and Delightful
The page, Bird Perch, was originally started in 2017 and, since 2019, has also been sharing videos captured with a Birdsy Cam. It's a camera specifically designed for birds and comes with an AI that identifies and then labels the video with the names of the different bird species. Here,...
Great-Granddaughter of Lynching Victim Sworn in as MI Supreme Court’s First Black Woman Justice
New Year's Day was an historic day for the Michigan Supreme Court as Kyra Harris Bolden became the first African American woman to serve as a court justice. It's a significant moment in our state's history, as this is the first time a Black woman has never been elected to serve as a justice in the court's 185-year history and because Harris Bolden is the great-granddaughter of a man who was lynched in 1939.
These Are 3 New Year’s Resolutions Michiganders Should Make In 2023
We're a few days into 2023 and I've been thinking about what want I to do with this fresh start. I talked to co-workers about their resolutions and found we had similar goals. We want to focus on improving our health by eating better and working out more. Along with...
