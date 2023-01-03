Read full article on original website
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Mavs waive veteran guard Kemba Walker
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Kemba Walker. Walker (6-0, 184) signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 29, 2022, and played in nine games (1 start) for Dallas with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. In his start at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2022, Walker scored a season-high 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead in first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T. Joining James (West frontcourt) and Durant (East frontcourt) as top vote-getters at their respective position groups are the Golden...
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Final Status vs. Orlando Magic
The Golden State Warriors have upgraded Andrew Wiggins to available vs. the Magic
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (25-13) Wednesday loss at Chicago. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas.
Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation
Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 6
This has been one of the craziest weeks of basketball I’ve ever seen. The massive stat lines are one thing, but it feels like we have numerous buzzer-beaters every night too. I’ve never seen so much talent in the NBA, and it’s awesome that I get to write about these special players every day! We have another large Friday card here, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
Magic Get Back on Winning Track With Victory Over Thunder
For the 12th time in franchise history and second time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookie Paolo Banchero, who recorded 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in Orlando’s 126-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center.
Chuck Checks In - 01.06.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls (17-21, 7-12 on the road) at 76ers (23-14, 16-5 at home). 6PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 33 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
Bradley Beal injury update
Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee. Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West
The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
"He Was Fantastic" | Agbaji's Career Night A Product Of Impressive Mental Fortitude
On a night when Lauri Markkanen dropped a career-high 49 points — the most points scored by a Jazz player in the regular season in the past 30 years — it was a rookie who stole the headlines. After bouncing between the NBA and G-League for the season,...
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
Let’s Fly: Patience Paying Off For Rookie Mark Williams
The most important thing to remember when it comes to player development in the NBA is that the process is almost never linear, nor is it the same for everyone. So many variables factor into transitioning from college to the professional ranks that it’s virtually impossible (and frankly, unfair) to have a one-size-fits-all mentality for young players entering the league.
