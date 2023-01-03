ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Mavs waive veteran guard Kemba Walker

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Kemba Walker. Walker (6-0, 184) signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 29, 2022, and played in nine games (1 start) for Dallas with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. In his start at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2022, Walker scored a season-high 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting

The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12

0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA

Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation

Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 6

This has been one of the craziest weeks of basketball I’ve ever seen. The massive stat lines are one thing, but it feels like we have numerous buzzer-beaters every night too. I’ve never seen so much talent in the NBA, and it’s awesome that I get to write about these special players every day! We have another large Friday card here, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Magic Get Back on Winning Track With Victory Over Thunder

For the 12th time in franchise history and second time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookie Paolo Banchero, who recorded 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in Orlando’s 126-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.06.2023

GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls (17-21, 7-12 on the road) at 76ers (23-14, 16-5 at home). 6PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 33 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Bradley Beal injury update

Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee. Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Heading Out West

The Cavaliers head to their last extended road trip of the season on a three-game winning streak with the team getting healthy on the horizon. Justin and Carter react to the team's ugly win against the Suns and preview the showdown against the Nuggets. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Let’s Fly: Patience Paying Off For Rookie Mark Williams

The most important thing to remember when it comes to player development in the NBA is that the process is almost never linear, nor is it the same for everyone. So many variables factor into transitioning from college to the professional ranks that it’s virtually impossible (and frankly, unfair) to have a one-size-fits-all mentality for young players entering the league.
CHARLOTTE, NC

