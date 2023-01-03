Read full article on original website
Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age
In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Moisturizer For Younger-Looking Skin This Winter
Thanks to the harsh effects of winter, many of us experience skin that looks much more dull, dry and flaky as the temperatures drop. In order to avoid this, it is best to consume a nutrient-rich diet, drink ample water, have a consistent sleep schedule, and to also invest in the best skincare products for your complexion type.
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Derms Swear By These 2 Serums That Practically Make Dark Spots Disappear
Everyone’s skincare routine is different. Cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the basic components of most skin care routines (be sure to wear SPF each and every day to prevent wrinkles and sunspots!). But when you’re ready to upgrade your skincare routine, serums are the powerful boosters that help get you to a new place. There are many different kinds of serums and each one has its own unique purpose. Some serums have ingredients that help to brighten your skin or fight the signs of aging, while others fight skin blemishes, like dark spots.
Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In
Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles
How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
thezoereport.com
The Truth About Trending Skin-Tightening Products, According To Dermatologists
Regardless if you have a three- or 12-step approach to your facial skin care routine, are you keeping that same energy for the skin below your neck? The remainder of the body experiences wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, and lack of tautness, too. Although aging is inevitable and a privilege, there are a number of in-office treatments that can combat some of the physical side effects. However, if the cost of treatments and potential downtime is not appealing, you can try the more affordable route and invest in skin-tightening products.
The 11 best shampoos for color-treated hair, according to hairstylists and experts
Shampoo for color-treated hair can revive damaged strands and maintain color intensity. We spoke to hair experts to get top rated recommendations.
Argan Oil for Hair: Hair Experts on the Benefits and Uses
Your softest hair yet is well within reach.
Elite Daily
The Best Drugstore Full-Coverage Foundations
“No makeup” makeup may be having a moment, but sometimes, only a full-coverage base will do. Whether you’re on a budget or you don’t use full-coverage makeup that often and don’t want to spend a ton, there are plenty of great, full-coverage foundations from drugstore brands out there. All of the best drugstore full-coverage foundations ring up at less than $20, but the best one for you will depend on your skin type, application preference (e.g. a stick, a powder, or a cream) and skin tone. Those with oily and acne-prone skin will want a noncomedogenic foundation with a matte finish, while those with drier skin should choose a foundation that contains moisturizing ingredients (such as hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin E) to avoid a cakey finish.
TODAY.com
Clinics offer ketamine to treat depression
A growing number of studies have found that ketamine, an illegal street drug known for its psychedelic effects, used off label can be effective for people with treatment-resistant depression. While some people have seen benefits, some doctors are worried it's too unregulated. NBC’s Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2023.
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Women's Health
'I Combined The 80/20 Rule And Calorie Deficit While Doing Team Body Project Workouts To Lose 75 Pounds'
My name is Sarah Clanton (@bpdbodyandme), and I am 32 years old. I currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, I am a full-time middle school teacher. After years of struggling with my mental health and relationship with food, I decided to start making small changes to my diet and exercise. By staying in a calorie deficit and working out with Team Body Project videos, I lost 75 pounds.
moneysavingmom.com
Gap Factory Women’s ColdControl Puffer Jacket as low as $19.99, plus more!
Today only, Gap Factory is offering 50% off clearance when you use the promo code GFGREAT at checkout!. As a deal idea, you can get this Women’s ColdControl Puffer Jacket for as low as $19.99 after the promo code! Price depends on which color you choose. Or get this...
The 5 Dos and Don’ts of Pregnancy Skin Care, According to a Vogue Beauty Editor
Finding out you are pregnant is ultimately one of the most joyous moments in life. But it also throws up a whole host of questions. What to eat? What supplements to take? What to use—or not use—in terms of skin care? It’s this last question that most often gets posed to Vogue’s beauty desk. Here, British Vogue beauty and wellness director Jessica Diner—herself eight months pregnant—speaks to two of her most trusted skin-care experts, Dr. Justine Kluk and facialist and Skinesis founder, Sarah Chapman, about how to navigate the minefield that is skin care during pregnancy.
