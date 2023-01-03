Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ Donates Over $15K to 'Fore Her' Nonprofit Helping Breast Cancer Patients in Financial NeedZack LovePanama City Beach, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
luxury-houses.net
The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million
3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
floridaing.com
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know
If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 1-6-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
niceville.com
Eglin’s January road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
getthecoast.com
Mardi Gras events happening around Okaloosa & Walton Counties
Mardi Gras season is here and it’s time to let the good times roll! Let’s dive into all the fun events and celebrations. Emerald Coast Science Center Sip & Science: Mardi Gras. Saturday, January 28, 2023, 6-9 pm. 31 Southwest Memorial Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. The Emerald Coast...
Breakfast Point residents raise concerns about Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
navarrenewspaper.com
BARREL RACER DEATH INVESTIGATION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a barrel racer from out of state who had just competed at the Baker Rodeo Saturday was abruptly thrown from her horse, suffering a fatal injury. The incident took place just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baker...
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
WJHG-TV
Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
WJHG-TV
Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
Replica of Christopher Columbus’ Pinta ship arrives in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A replica of the Pinta ship that Christopher Columbus sailed in 1492 has arrived in Pensacola. The floating museum is docked at Plaza de Luna on Palafox Street, and will be downtown until January 2022. The 85-foot long boat is home to the crew members who travel and share their knowledge, just […]
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
thepulsepensacola.com
Sir Richard’s Public House Hosts Oyster Bash With Musical Guest Adam Pearce
Sir Richard’s Public House will host Sir Richard’s Oyster Bash during the first week of February. Attendees can purchase oysters and enjoy live music during and after the event. A tray of oysters can be purchased from the bartenders starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase buckets of...
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
WJHG-TV
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wild ride across the Hathaway Bridge is caught on video and lands the driver behind bars. Video submitted by a viewer shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.
thepulsepensacola.com
O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern Hosts Crawfish Boil With Musical Guest Adam Pearce
O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern will host a crawfish boil during the first week of February. Attendees can purchase a plate of crawfish during the boil and enjoy live music during and after the event. Plates can be purchased from the bartender starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase buckets...
