Santa Rosa Beach, FL

luxury-houses.net

The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million

3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
floridaing.com

Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 1-6-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
niceville.com

Eglin’s January road closures

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
getthecoast.com

Mardi Gras events happening around Okaloosa & Walton Counties

Mardi Gras season is here and it’s time to let the good times roll! Let’s dive into all the fun events and celebrations. Emerald Coast Science Center Sip & Science: Mardi Gras. Saturday, January 28, 2023, 6-9 pm. 31 Southwest Memorial Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. The Emerald Coast...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

BARREL RACER DEATH INVESTIGATION

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a barrel racer from out of state who had just competed at the Baker Rodeo Saturday was abruptly thrown from her horse, suffering a fatal injury. The incident took place just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baker...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wild ride across the Hathaway Bridge is caught on video and lands the driver behind bars. Video submitted by a viewer shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.
BAY COUNTY, FL

