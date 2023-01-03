Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Emergency services director no longer employed with Brunswick County after suspension
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Three months after being suspended from his position, Ed Conrow is no longer employed as Brunswick County’s Emergency Services Director. Conrow was suspended from his position on October 6 and was still employed as of November 16. It’s unclear when he left his position and who is currently leading the department.
foxwilmington.com
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last...
foxwilmington.com
One dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel; officials unsure if death is related to ammonia release
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.
foxwilmington.com
NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport for incompetence, mismanagement
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles closed a license plate agency in Southport after an investigation into customer complaints of office closures and possible notary violations on Friday, Jan. 6. Per the NC Department of Transportation, the agency at 4831 Port Loop Road., Unit...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police investigating felony hit and run after crash involving pedestrian on Wrightsville Avenue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday in the 3400 block of Wrightsville Avenue is being investigated as a felony hit and run. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from life-threatening...
foxwilmington.com
Two detectives and a deputy hospitalized after exposure to ‘dangerous opioid drug’ during investigation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two people are charged in connection with a “significant” drug investigation that shut down part of I-40 Thursday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says two detectives and a deputy were exposed to “a dangerous opioid drug” during the investigation while trying to arrest a suspect.
foxwilmington.com
Trial of man accused of killing beloved school teacher set to begin Monday
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a beloved school teacher. James Edward McKamey, 51, was arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher. McKamey is accused of stabbing her to death then leaving her body near a small storage building behind her home in August of 2016.
foxwilmington.com
WPD: Man arrested after officer is tackled during trespassing call
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after an officer was assaulted while responding to a trespassing call. According to the release, WPD units responded to 68 S Kerr Ave. at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 6. There, officers encountered a man who refused to leave the area and was being combative.
Comments / 0