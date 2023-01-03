TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) – Smithfield Foods has announced that their plant in Tar Heel was evacuated after an ammonia release in a refrigerated section at about 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to Bladen County Emergency Management, one person died after suffering cardiac arrest on the site, but they are not sure if it was related to the incident.

TAR HEEL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO