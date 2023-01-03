Read full article on original website
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
Local trucker nominated for big state award
After driving more than 4.7-million miles all over the United States without so much as one accident, Gerald “Red” Popp knows a thing or two about staying safe on the road. From the cab of his truck he’s seen it all: terrible accidents, speed demons, motorists obviously impaired...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
See How A Minnesota Angler Retrieved A Wallet That Fell Through Ice Hole
There are some things you might have anxiety about when ice fishing on a Minnesota lake. Thin ice, ice ridges, blizzards, flooding permanent houses, and more. One of the things at the top of the list is dropping something valuable down the ice hole. I've heard stories about keys falling...
MN law closes a loophole for used cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Rule Changes Coming For Minnesota Special Transportation Services Drivers
It's a growing service industry. As the "Baby Boom" generation advances into the stage of life where assistance is needed, the need for medically-related transportation has increased. The drivers who provide that kind of service (i.e. rides to the clinic, doctor, appointments, etc) are termed Special Transportation Services (STS) providers....
Warmer next week and storm system could go south of MN
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in with updates on snow totals across the state as well as a quiet weekend across Minnesota. Plus, more on the warmer week next week and that potential winter storm moving south of the state.
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours. They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
