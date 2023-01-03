Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
ZDNet
The best TV announcements from CES 2023
Each year, CES impresses tech fanatics with eye-opening innovations like flying cars, color-changing appliances, or the new Ram EV pickup truck. And though this is all fascinating to see and makes for catchy headlines, it's the real-world innovations that we use every day that do it for me -- and the most innovative televisions fall squarely in that category.
ZDNet
Best of CES 2023: 6 innovations that will shape the future
After scouring the world's biggest tech show for all the most innovative products we could find, we've settled on a list of the best ones from CES 2023. Our team found lots of gadgets that we were interested in and some that we might even buy or recommend later this year when they're officially released. But, for ZDNET's list of the best of CES 2023 we put the spotlight on six products that are innovative, unique, and likely to have the biggest and most positive impact. Here they are.
ZDNet
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience–the SmartThings Station. The station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices while having the look and functionality of a charging pad. The SmartHome Station converts Samsung's...
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
ZDNet
Now this password-stealing Android malware wants to grab your bank details too
A prolific and powerful form of Android malware has switched its attention to online banking applications, using abilities including keylogging to steal usernames and passwords for bank accounts, social media profiles and more. Detailed by researchers at cybersecurity company ThreatFabric, the Android malware is part of the SpyNote family, a...
ZDNet
Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year. The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
ZDNet
Headphones deal: Score the Anker Q20 ANC over-ears for only $45
Finding a cost-friendly solution to your music listening needs can be tricky, but Anker doesn't want you to pay hundreds for a pair of headphones. Take a look at the Soundcore Anker Q20 noise canceling headphones. Originally $60, you can score a pair for only $45.That's a 25% savings. Featuring...
ZDNet
HyperX launches new line of 3D-printed keycaps, headphone backplates, and more at CES 2023
Alongside the slate of mice, controllers, and keyboards debuting among the gaming peripherals at this year's CES, HyperX showed off something a little different: a new line of 3D-printed accessories for its accessories. Dubbed HX3D, the series will make use of "HP's best-in-class 3D printing technology" to create keycaps, headset...
ZDNet
Save $1000 on this premium 75-inch QNED LG TV at Best Buy
The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set. If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
ZDNet
Nomad Goods launches $199 aluminum Apple Watch bands
Nomad Goods isn't doing anything at CES, but that's not stopping the accessory maker from quietly releasing the Aluminum Band for Apple Watch. The $199 Aluminum Band comes in two colors: silver and space gray. The Aluminum Band is designed for the bigger of Apple's smartwatch designs, with the product...
ZDNet
CES 2023: Roku builds its own TVs for the first time
As a part of CES 2023, streaming device giant Roku announced that it is expanding its coverage. Starting in Spring 2023, Roku will launch Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. The 4K TVs will...
ZDNet
This big, beautiful 48-inch LG OLED monitor is $500 off
Looking for a big, beautiful gaming monitor (or just for multi-tasking at work)? While desktop behemoths such as Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor can set you back $1,500, LG's 48-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor is only $997 at Amazon right now, saving you $500 on this beautiful gaming accessory. With a...
ZDNet
Protect your computer (and your investment!) with these best PC cases
There are a lot of hazards in your home or office that can hurt or even destroy your computer. Whether it is an errant cup of coffee or a fall off your desk, your computer is at risk of damage or even destruction if you do not properly protect it.
ZDNet
Score this impressive MSI Sword 144Hz gaming laptop -- and save $200
Gaming laptops typically have a very futuristic and colorful exterior and this MSI Sword 15.6-inch gaming laptop is no exception to that statement. Though the exterior is attractive, what's on the inside of this unit that can impress any gamer. Best of all, the price dropped by $200, so you can score this gaming laptop for only $750.
ZDNet
Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. We're hours into CES week and I've already lost count of the number of TVs I've laid eyes on. Don't get me wrong, all those 8K, perfectly contrasted, punch-you-in-your-face colored demos are a pleasure to watch -- but they've also become repetitive and, dare I say, boring. Instead, the one TV that's actually raised my eyebrows this year -- and is deserving of the Las Vegas limelight -- is the wireless TV by startup Displace.
ZDNet
Lenovo's eye-catching Yoga Book 9i is the world's first dual-OLED screen laptop
Like many device manufacturers, Lenovo is responding to the post-pandemic world of hybrid lifestyles, where tech needs to be flexible enough to cover both productivity and entertainment use cases. To this end, the company has unveiled an innovative dual OLED-screen laptop, a powerful and elegant all-in-one (AIO) PC, and a...
ZDNet
Amazon's Kindle Scribe is on sale for the first time: Save $50
As a constant carrier of an e-ink writing tablet, I love being able to take my notes -- and books -- on the go with my Onyx Boox Tab Ultra e-ink tablet. For those who want to bring Kindle books for the subway commute and also take notes during the work day, the Kindle Scribe is an essential tool. For the first time ever, the Scribe has dropped in price, and you can score this handy e-ink tablet for $320, saving you $50.
ZDNet
CES 2023 Day 2: The biggest reveals
Whether you've been busy with the kids or catching up with the daily news on your commute, if you want the highlights of Day 2 of CES, we have you covered. We've been on the ground for the second day of the largest tech conference in the US, bringing you the best of the announcements.
Comments / 0