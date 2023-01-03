It was quite chilly this morning, and it will be a touch cooler today with highs in the mid 60s. It will be a pleasant and sunny afternoon. It is going to be a perfect winter day in South Mississippi. Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s with clear skies. Saturday will be another beautiful day and a little warmer with highs near 70s. By Sunday, we will see an increase in clouds and a chance for rain much of the day. Most of the rain will clear out by Sunday night/early Monday morning. Looks like our slightly above average temperatures will stick around for the next week or so.

BILOXI, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO