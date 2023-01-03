Read full article on original website
WLOX
Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail. The reason? Jackson County Utility Authority crews will be doing sewer repair work by the bridge over Davis Bayou.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic back to normal after Wilkes Drawbridge stuck open
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is back to normal after the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan Lorraine was stuck open Friday morning. The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map showed congestion building all the way to I-10. Maintenance crews were on scene, and Gulfport Police directed traffic on both sides...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
WLOX
Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
WLOX
Moss Point issues boil order after water main break
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point and recently lost water pressure or water service, you should boil your water as a precaution. City officials issued a boil water notice Thursday after a water main break. The area immediately affected is Second Street (between Grierson and Frederick), including residents who have lost pressure in the Kreole area.
WLOX
Friends, family and first responders gather in remembrance of John Crow
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday night, first responders from across the region gathered on the coast to honor EMT John Crow, who was killed in an accident on I-10 in St. Tammany Parish, La. A somber mood fell across the Jackson County Fairgrounds as family, friends and colleagues of Crow...
Mississippi Press
Ready or not, here comes Mardi Gras (full parade schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Recovered from Christmas and New Year celebrations yet? You’d better be, because here comes Mardi Gras. With Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 21 this year, carnival balls and other events will be getting underway in little more than a week, with the first Mardi Gras parade set to roll in less than a month.
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Saucier man arrested in Wednesday homicide on the coast
A Saucier man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday homicide, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said Michael Jon Yahne was arrested on one count of second degree murder after police say he killed another man whose name has not yet been released.
WLOX
Mississippi Aquarium welcomes Mardi Gras season with sail lighting
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It's everyone's dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Shuckers, NOAA both schedule job fairs on coast
BILOXI, Mississippi -- The Biloxi Shuckers will be looking to fill a slew of positions when the team hosts a job fair at MGM Park on Jan. 24. Seasonal positions available include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, official scorer, game day stringer, mascot, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee.
WLOX
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing
If you didn't already know it's Mardi Gras season, you'd figure it out the next time you drive by the Mississippi Aquarium.
WLOX
Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning. Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) believe it is a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find. IMMS, NOAA and other local, state and federal agencies worked...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits
With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the spirit of Mardi Gras with every stitch. She's developed a loyal customer base over the years, including Gulf Coast Carnival Association.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Carter Green Steakhouse Room
Moss Point gas station sees rise in lottery sales ahead of $940M Mega Millions drawing. It's everyone's dream to wake up as a multi-millionaire. As we get closer to the $940 million Mega Millions drawing, people are eager to test their luck.
WLOX
Single-family housing development still growing in Biloxi despite high interest rates
It was quite chilly this morning, and it will be a touch cooler today with highs in the mid 60s. It will be a pleasant and sunny afternoon. It is going to be a perfect winter day in South Mississippi. Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s with clear skies. Saturday will be another beautiful day and a little warmer with highs near 70s. By Sunday, we will see an increase in clouds and a chance for rain much of the day. Most of the rain will clear out by Sunday night/early Monday morning. Looks like our slightly above average temperatures will stick around for the next week or so.
WLOX
Man arrested after armed robbery of Hardee’s in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Darkeith Brown, 33, is in custody after robbing a Hardee’s in northern Gulfport. Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 11000 block of Highway 49, on Monday. Detectives learned Brown used his firearm to enter the business, shooting a bullet to break the glass. Once inside, Brown shot his gun once more when he approached a victim and demanded money. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
