ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines

Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
dmcityview.com

The blizzards of Des Moines

As I write this on the afternoon of Dec. 20, my phone is blowing up with warnings of the upcoming blizzard that is forecasted. The temperature has dropped significantly in recent days, and it feels more like the middle of January, less the anticipation of holiday festivities. As of right...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Megan’s Moon: Full Wolf Moon

DES MOINES, IOWA — January’s full moon is nicknamed the Wolf Moon. The name comes from colonial times when villagers would hear the howling of wolves in the dark of winter. The moon will rise over Des Moines at 4:34 this afternoon and reach peak at 5:07 PM. Sunset is minutes before at 4:59 PM. Skies will be partly cloudy, so the full moon should be visible.
DES MOINES, IA
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa’s 1st Astronaut, Creston Native, Dies at 90

(Radio Iowa) The first Iowan to reach orbit has died, as Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports:. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U-S Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea. After getting a doctorate in physics, Cunningham became an astronaut and in 1968, was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 crew. They spent 11 days in space and paved the way for the moon landing the following year. Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at age 90.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

Des Moines, IA (AP) — A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

This is the best restaurant in Iowa, according to Guy Fieri

One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States. Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy