23 REASONS TO ENJOY A STAY AT TAJ EXOTICA RESORT & SPA, THE PALM
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai may be located on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah but stepping inside feels like blending Indian hospitality with Middle Eastern generosity, as both cultures complement one another. The five-star mega-resort is a world of its own, where guests can explore their tranquil side and discover the welcoming embrace of Taj, spread across golden sands and home to longest pool on the Palm’s crescent, dining options and entertainment.
GEORGIAN MUSICIAN REZI IS SET TO HIT THE STAGE AT PALAZZO VERSACE’S POPULAR Q’S BAR & LOUNGE
A brilliant vocalist, REZI has always had a passion for music, channelling his inner musical talent through captivating renditions of popular songs by the likes of Radiohead, Michael Jackson, Queen, Prince and many more. While pursuing an academic career as a student at Georgian Technical University, REZI sharpened his musical talent by performing at local bars and holding residencies across hotels, honing his skills in various musical genres including Motown, R&B and Pop.
JUBAIL ISLAND INTRODUCES VIBRANT NEW DESTINATION SURROUNDED BY A HAVEN OF NATURE: THE SOUK
Lead Development has today announced the launch of The Souk – Jubail Island’s modern and vibrant destination, which is the main link connecting the six villages across the island, providing residents with a central hub that combines wellbeing, connectivity, leisure, retail and commercial services – a destination like any other.
PREMIUM ALCOHOL-FREE SPARKLING WINE OF THE FINEST PROVENANCE MAKES ITS DEBUT IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Introducing the Wild Idol portfolio to the Middle East – a premium and naturally alcohol-free sparkling alternative to fine wine and champagne for those who want to drink less alcohol, without compromising on taste or style. Vegan, gluten-free and naturally alcohol-free, Wild Idol is handcrafted using the finest winemaking...
KATA IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO ENJOY DRY JANUARY
KATA, the contemporary Japanese restaurant at The Dubai Mall, is the perfect place to be for Dry January 2023. KATA’s expert mixologists have devised a menu of delicious mocktails that complement its world-class food and have a wide range of alcohol-free beverages. The Dry January movement, which started in...
BARFLY BY BUDDHA BAR LAUNCHES A WEEKLY SUSHI SOCIAL
Since bursting onto the F&B scene last year, Barfly by Buddha-Bar at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has been offering world-class Asian and international dishes to their guests as they sip on exquisite cocktails at one of the cities latest trendy hot spots. From January 10th, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be launching ‘Sushi Social’, every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at 295 AED per person, guests will be treated to unlimited food from a selected handcrafted menu as well as a sharing carafe (180ml) with a choice of white, red, bubbles or a sake, while listening to the beats of the live DJ throughout the evening.
MYRRA’S NEW APERITIVO MENU EVERY WEEKDAY WILL GET YOU IN HIGH SPIRITS
Myrra is ready to celebrate the highly anticipated Dubai winter season with a brand new Aperitivo menu, available Monday to Friday, from 4PM to 7PM. The new late afternoon menu is the perfect way to turn any mundane day into an enjoyable one, ending on a high note, with a curated selection of light bites and beverages, including the signature cocktails crafted with precision by Myrra’s master mixologists.
Sunshine Saturday: The best holiday deals to book now
It’s Sunshine Saturday – that time when we (apparently) clamour to bag a brilliant holiday deal. This year, there’s no shortage of fantastic offers: here’s our selection of some of the most wallet-friendly getaways available.Game, set and matchBeachcomber is currently offering a generous £466 discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius, staying at the Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa. It’s a brilliant property for sporty types – there’s a tennis and volleyball court and a wide range of complimentary water sports.From £1,885pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March 2023 and booked by 31...
