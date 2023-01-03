The two women allegedly stole money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy, an office manager at a local business, allegedly began writing checks to herself from the company’s accounts. By the time the company caught on, Dowdy had managed to steal over $15,000. A detective contacted Dowdy, who was given time to make arrangements for her children after she agreed to turn herself in. Two weeks later, detectives have seen no sign of her.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO