Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Cook honored at retirement reception
HOPE – It was a time of joy and sadness at Hempstead Hall Thursday evening as a retirement reception was held for former Hope City Manager Catherine Cook. Cook was with the city for 32 years, from 1990-2022. The event was a “meet and greet” catered by Sheba’s Restaurant. A slideshow of Cook’s accomplishments ran throughout the event. Meeting and greeting wasn’t all that happened, as Cook was honored by state and federal officials as well.
hopeprescott.com
Curry Community Outreach hosts coffee
PRESCOTT – Curry’s Community Outreach sponsored the first Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee of 2023. The coffee was held at the Nevada County Library Thursday morning, with the conference room packed. Curry said the purpose of the coffee was to show appreciation for the help the...
hopeprescott.com
Farmers opening workforce center at UA Texarkana campus Monday
TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is pleased to announce that classes will begin in the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on the UA Texarkana campus on Monday, January 9. The new 14,754-square-foot facility will house the welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, faculty and staff offices, community meeting rooms, and more.
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
KSLA
New Miller County sheriff has a message for criminals
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - There’s a new sheriff in town for Miller County. Wayne Easley said he’s ready to take on responsibility at the Miller County Detention Center. This will be the former Texarkana, Ark., police detective’s first term as sheriff. He said his administration will...
hopeprescott.com
John Noggle Named Pastor of FUMC of Prescott and Midway UMC
John Noggle will be the pastor of Prescott First and Midway effective 2/1/2023. Name: Rev. Dr. John J. Noggle Date of Birth: 3/29/1970. Household Family Members (name and ages): Penny L. Noggle wife 51. Education Information:. Doctorate of Ministry Southern Methodist University Masters of Divinity Phillips Theological. BSBA Arkansas State...
txktoday.com
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Thursday, Jan. 6
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
hopeprescott.com
UAHT foundation scholarships available
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides more than 125 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for spring semester Foundation scholarships is Sunday, February 5, 2023. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/FoundationScholarshipApp. For more information, call 870-722-8174 or email leigh.quillin@uaht.edu.
hopeprescott.com
Bernard Price Webb
Bernard Price Webb, 82, of Columbus, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord, on January 5, 2023. He was born on August 31, 1940, in Ozan, Arkansas, and lived in Columbus most of his life, except for a few years when he lived in Hope, Arkansas, and worked as a salesman for J.B. Cook. He then came back to Columbus to work on the farm with his brother, Bobby Webb.
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects for felony theft
The two women allegedly stole money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy, an office manager at a local business, allegedly began writing checks to herself from the company’s accounts. By the time the company caught on, Dowdy had managed to steal over $15,000. A detective contacted Dowdy, who was given time to make arrangements for her children after she agreed to turn herself in. Two weeks later, detectives have seen no sign of her.
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia
MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
arkadelphian.com
Indictments detail allegations against rapist’s relatives
Recently filed affidavits have revealed that family members apparently were aware of now-convicted pedophile Barry Walker’s activities with underage girls for some time before his arrest in June 2022. Walker, a former doctor and Glenwood businessman, was sentenced to 39 life sentences for sexually molesting and raping 31 girls...
txktoday.com
Argument Over Christmas Tree Ends In Hope Man’s Arrest
HOPE, Arkansas–Felony charges have been filed in Hempstead County against a man who allegedly threatened family members with a gun during a dispute over a Christmas tree last month. Michael Dion Ballance, 61, allegedly began arguing with a female family member on Dec. 3 about where the Christmas tree...
inforney.com
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
magnoliareporter.com
Keith's Grocery holds ribbon-cutting
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Keith's Grocery at 2560 Highway 19, south of Magnolia. Owners are Phillip, Terri, and Andrew Story, Sara Story and Cody and Gretchen Wooley. The store is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas business incorporations and related matters by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Signs & Wonders Creations, LLC, Aisha & Charleston Nicole Hill, 1330 N. Jackson, Magnolia filed 12/27/22. Articles of Dissolution, Hands & Scroll,...
Comments / 0