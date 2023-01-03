Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Taylor Swift Introduces Limited Edition Album Downloads for ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift proves that digital music downloads still have value by introducing limited edition album downloads for Midnights. On Thursday, January 5, Taylor Swift’s official store released a limited 12-hour sale of exclusive digital album downloads of her recent album, Midnights. Each of the four limited edition versions featured new cover art with a different photo of Swift, with bonus content relating to one of four tracks: “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” “Karma,” and “Bejeweled.” The digital albums each only cost $4.99, so the swiftest of Swifties could score all four for $20.
Digital Music News
Apple Fitness+ Announces ‘Artist Spotlights’ Featuring the Music of Beyoncé, Foo Fighters, and Bad Bunny
Apple Fitness+ is set to add seven new workouts featuring the music of Beyonce on Monday as part of its Artist Spotlight series – with Bad Bunny and Foo Fighters collaborations expected to arrive later this month. Apple just recently revealed its workout service’s tie-up with Beyonce (in a...
Digital Music News
Vevo and TikTok Announce Partnership, Launch Top-Trending Video Show
Vevo and TikTok announce a new partnership, launching ‘Trending on TikTok,’ a weekly top-trending music video show. Music video network Vevo has announced a partnership with TikTok to create and program Trending on TikTok, a new weekly Vevo show covering the music videos of the top-trending songs on TikTok. The series will also feature clips of the creators utilizing these songs in their content.
