Taylor Swift proves that digital music downloads still have value by introducing limited edition album downloads for Midnights. On Thursday, January 5, Taylor Swift’s official store released a limited 12-hour sale of exclusive digital album downloads of her recent album, Midnights. Each of the four limited edition versions featured new cover art with a different photo of Swift, with bonus content relating to one of four tracks: “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” “Karma,” and “Bejeweled.” The digital albums each only cost $4.99, so the swiftest of Swifties could score all four for $20.

21 HOURS AGO