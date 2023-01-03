ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points

With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald...
Why Wiggins' return will be double delight for Kerr, Myers

SAN FRANCISCO – The absence of Andrew Wiggins is almost over. After a month away, he could return to the Warriors as soon as Saturday or, if not, Tuesday. And when he does, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing. The...
Warriors set target date for Stephen Curry's return

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has missed the past nine games due to a shoulder injury he suffered on Dec. 14 against the Indiana Pacers. With his Warriors in the midst of a five-game winning streak, there seems to be some good news on this front.
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons

Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey

The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
Vintage Klay 'incredible' in 54-point effort in Dubs' wild win

SAN FRANCISCO – With Andrew Wiggins out sick, Stephen Curry on the bench in street clothes and Jordan Poole seemingly unable to escape his own personal vortex of misery, the Warriors’ search for offensive proficiency ended at the fingertips of an old friend. Remember Klay Thompson?. I ask...
NBA: Golden State Warriors lose to Detroit Pistons after late three-pointer

The Golden State Warriors' five-match winning run at home ended in dramatic fashion following a late three-pointer from the Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey. The match looked to be heading for overtime when Klay Thompson levelled for the Warriors with his own three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds left. But the Pistons...
Kerr proud of Dubs for holding down fort during win streak

Although the Warriors' five-game win streak ended with their 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr is proud of the squad. In the Warriors' last six games, their injury list has included Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala.
