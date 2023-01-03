Read full article on original website
Former Detroit Tiger RP Kyle Funkhouser signs deal with Rangers
The Detroit Tigers have had a quiet offseason and it seems as though that is by design. To kick-start the offseason, there was a roster purge that occurred, to make room for the number of players the Tigers had on the Injured List. One of those casualties of the purge was RP Kyle Funkhouser. Funkhouser has found a new home with the Texas Rangers.
MLB
The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism
Over the last 150 years, there have been a number of baseball players who have used their unique, not-necessarily-baseball-related skillsets to assist them on the diamond. Walter Carlisle, the former circus acrobat, turned an unassisted triple play from center field. Rube Foster used his pipe-smoking abilities to deliver baserunning signs...
Yardbarker
Rangers Among MLB Offseason Winners
The New York Post named the Texas Rangers as one of seven winners of the Major League Baseball offseason. The Rangers joined the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels on the list. The Rangers have spent their offseason remaking...
iheart.com
Rangers Announce 2023 Major League Coaching Staff
The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has finalized its 2023 Major League coaching staff under new manager Bruce Bochy. Associate manager Will Venable and pitching coach Mike Maddux are the new additions that join seven returning individuals to the staff. Bochy joined the Rangers on October 21, agreeing...
Phillies Land All-Star Reliever Soto From Tigers
The Phillies are not done. Just under four weeks from "truck day" when the Phillies will ship their items to Clearwater, Florida for Spring Training, the Phillies have reportedly made another move. This is one that will strengthen the Phillies bullpen. Veteran Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury (currently unaffiliated with a...
Detroit News
Play ball! Tigers Grapefruit League home game tickets on sale Saturday
Detroit — The Tigers are putting individual game tickets for spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. If you are in Florida, you can buy tickets at stadium ticket office beginning at 7 a.m. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone — (863) 686-8075 — or at www.tigers.com/spring.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
Phillies swing trade with Tigers, acquire Gregory Soto to boost bullpen: Report
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies have added to their bullpen by acquiring Gregory Soto from the Tigers in a five player trade.
Brewers swing another trade, this time sending a reliever away to the Mariners
The Milwaukee Brewers have struck a deal with the Seattle Mariners for the second time this winter. The Brewers dealt from a crowded bullpen picture and traded reliever Justin Topa in exchange for pitching prospect Joseph Hernandez on Saturday. ...
Detroit News
Wojo: To make strong statement, Lions must clear Aaron Rodgers roadblock
Allen Park — Maybe the Lions will be vying for a playoff spot Sunday night, maybe not. It depends on the Los Angeles Rams and journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield, who must beat the Seahawks to open the door. In the very near future — like, starting next season — the Lions should be expected to open the door themselves.
State of Cubs' 40-Man Roster With Offseason Moves
State of Cubs’ 40-man roster with offseason moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Cubs' deal with Eric Hosmer has not yet been made official, their reported agreement with the first baseman continued an active offseason for Jed Hoyer and Co. It's also been a busy few...
Yardbarker
Pitching And Shortstop Remain Areas Of Focus
The Los Angeles Angels were one of the busiest clubs around Major League Baseball when the offseason kicked off, and now that the crop of free agents has thinned out to the middle tier, they are still pursuing options at positions of need. General manager Perry Minasian has conducted a...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Minor League Free Agent Tony Wolters Signs With Twins
Although the catcher position is one of the most physically demanding in sports, Will Smith and Austin Barnes avoided the injured list for the entirety of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 season. But even with the backstops’ luck staying healthy, the organization still required an MLB-ready catcher as depth,...
Detroit News
Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023
In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
