Drew Scott Is The Latest Celebrity Parent To Hide His Kids’ Face, And He Just Did It In The Most Awkward Way Possible

By Adrienne Jones
 4 days ago

While it’s pretty obvious that being a celebrity is probably a lot of fun sometimes, famous people also have some concerns that a lot of other people really don’t have to think about, or at least don’t have to think about as much. One of those things is privacy, and in an effort to keep their kids somewhat anonymous, many celebs hide their faces on social media, and now Property Brothers star Drew Scott is the latest such parent to hide his child’s face, but he’s done it in the most awkward way possible.

How Did Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Hide His Kid’s Face On Instagram?

We know that once you become a public figure, fans will want every bit of information they can get about you, whether you want certain things to be publicly available or not. This includes lots of details about any children one might have, even if they’re newly born. Though many of our favorite actors, musicians, and other personalities post pregnancy announcements, several also prefer to hide the faces of their kids for a number of reasons, and the home renovation specialist just chose a hilarious and appropriately awkward way to conceal his young son, Parker, on Instagram . Take a look!

Ooooh, boy! If ever there was a celeb post capable of inspiring lols, this one from the HGTV star has certainly nailed it, right? Not only did Scott manage to hide Parker’s face while giving fans an update on how the boy (who’ll turn one in May) is growing and offer us a lovely pic of his wife, Linda Phan, but it also gave us, uh…a great up-the-nose-double-chin shot of the fighting Girls5eva guest actor , which, you know, we were all hoping to be able to head into 2023 with. Sure… right .

This is something that’s become quite a bit more common in recent years, with celebrities becoming very aware of how it might negatively affect their kids to become totally public figures very early on, as well as being worried about the assorted potential dangers of having their children’s identities be so easily available to strangers.

Fellow HGTV star, Home Town ’s Erin Napier, has spoken many times about why she hides her kids faces on Instagram and her series, while Christina on the Coast host Christina Hall briefly stopped showing her youngest son at all after accusations of using his image for paid posts came from her ex, Ant Anstead. And, the star of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 , Chris Pratt, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have become masters at not fully showing their growing family .

It’s wonderfully clear that the proud new parents are still enjoying their bundle of joy, as anyone would be. But, Scott and Phan have been incredibly transparent about how difficult it was for them to conceive, as they documented much of the process on their YouTube page , where you can also see other updates on how they've been adjusting to life with Parker. He even admitted to knowing he’d be “crying like a mess” when the baby finally arrived, so it’s just good to see all the fun that they’re having as first time parents.

