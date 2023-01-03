Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies
ATLANTA – Georgia has a new transportation czar. The boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Thursday named Jannine Miller executive director of the two agencies. The two votes came one day after the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board appointed Miller to head that agency.
Albany Herald
Great Salt Lake will disappear in 5 years without massive 'emergency rescue,' scientists say
The Great Salt Lake in Utah is facing "unprecedented danger," experts say, as it has fallen to an alarmingly low level amid a climate change-fueled megadrought that's tightening its grip in the West. Less than two weeks away from Utah's 2023 legislative session, nearly three dozen scientists and conservationists released...
Albany Herald
Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations...
