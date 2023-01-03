ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Albany Herald

Jannine Miller to head three state transportation agencies

ATLANTA – Georgia has a new transportation czar. The boards of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Thursday named Jannine Miller executive director of the two agencies. The two votes came one day after the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) board appointed Miller to head that agency.
Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations...
