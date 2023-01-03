Read full article on original website
Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre eyeing silverware despite poor form
Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Foyle Digital and the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey believes the team can bounce back from a poor run of results and finish the season strongly. The Irish province travel to face...
Ben Healy: Potential Scotland fly-half to join Edinburgh from Munster
Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal. The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents. Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances. "It's clear how much they want to...
Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan
It is becoming increasingly clear that Ellis Simms' Everton recall was poorly thought through.
The Football News Show: Is Europe a realistic ambition for Fulham ?
Having been relegated at the first time of asking in their previous two Premier League campaigns, Fulham are pushing the top six as the season approaches the halfway stage. Sarah Keig from Fulham Lilies tells The Football News Show how avoiding relegation remains the priority but that the club should be aiming to finish in the top half of the table.
David De Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was ‘angry’ at Man Utd stars despite 3-0 thrashing of Bournemouth
TOUGH taskmaster Erik ten Hag is not cutting his players any slack as they mount an unlikely title challenge. Manchester United are the only team not to drop points since the World Cup return as they joined third placed Newcastle on points after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth. While...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle to revive move for James Maddison?
Nicolas Jackson to Southampton? | Teun Koopmeiners to Liverpool? | Barcelona to win race for Youssoufa Moukoko?
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings
Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
Manchester United report: Red Devils intensify efforts to sign Yann Sommer
Manchester United are short in the goalkeeping department following loanee Martin Dubravka's return to Newcastle
Nick Evans named England’s attack coach for Six Nations campaign
England have recruited Nick Evans, the Harlequins attack and backs coach, on a short-term contract for the upcoming Six Nations. The 42-year-old former All Blacks fly-half will work as attack coach under the new head coach Steve Borthwick while remaining in his job at Quins. An RFU statement said Evans...
Women's Interpros: Ulster skipper Cregan says Munster opener a 'brilliant opportunity'
Venue: Musgrave Park, Cork Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Ulster captain Beth Cregan says Saturday's interprovincial opener against Munster in Cork is a "brilliant opportunity" even though the game looks a daunting task against the holders. Munster won...
Bethany England: Tottenham sign Chelsea forward on three-and-a-half year deal
Tottenham have signed forward Bethany England from Chelsea on a three-and-a-half year deal until June 2026. England, 28, joined Chelsea from Doncaster Belles in 2016 and went on to score 74 goals in 164 appearances. The England international was part of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 winning squad and has scored...
Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler: Gillingham roles for experienced pair
League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment. Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year. Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of...
United Rugby Championship highlights: Dragons 14-29 Bulls
Watch highlights as Dragons are beaten 29-14 by Bulls at Rodney Parade in the United Rugby Championship. Available to UK users only.
Josh Bowler: Blackpool re-sign Nottingham Forest winger on loan
Blackpool have re-signed fans' favourite winger Josh Bowler on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season. Bowler, 23, left the Championship side for the City Ground last summer, and has been with Forest's partner club Olympiakos in Greece. He scored 10 goals in 52...
David Gold: West Ham joint-chairman was 'desperate' for club to do well, says David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes described David Gold as "a good man and a sensible man", who will be missed around the London Stadium. Gold's death after a short illness at the age of 86 was confirmed by the Hammers in the hours leading up to their 2-2 draw at Leeds United.
Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach
Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
Leicester Tigers: Richard Wigglesworth transition to boss 'smooth', says Harry Potter
Having Richard Wigglesworth as a "mate" at Leicester has made his move from player to interim head coach "incredibly smooth", says Tigers back Harry Potter. The 39-year-old retired from a trophy-laden playing career to replace Steve Borthwick after his England departure. Wigglesworth was already a player-coach at Tigers, and started...
New statistics name Sunderland as best traveling support in the Championship
Sunderland fans are awesome, but everyone already knew that to be fair.
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe wants cup run despite potential fixture congestion
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
