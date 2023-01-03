Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star

Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: President honors two Georgians, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6, Delta's free Wi-Fi
LISTEN: On the Friday Jan. 6 edition of Georgia Today: President Biden honored two Georgians at the White House today, case moving quickly for Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 attack, and Delta's free Wi-Fi. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday,...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
WALB 10
Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Medical Minute: PTSD Treatment
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses new laboratory evidence that an old blood pressure medicine may help weaken traumatic memories that lead to debilitating PTSD. The Medical Minute airs...
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing
LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Large, eerie shadows lurking below surface of Georgia’s blackwater swamps are alive
Winter is an eerie time in Georgia’s blackwater swamps, and among the strangest of sights are the large shadows often seen lurking just inches below the murky surface. Never, ever reach out to touch them, experts warn. These phantoms are alligators participating in a seasonal ritual — underwater napping,...
WSAV-TV
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in …. A new Georgia law is now...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WRDW-TV
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
southmag.com
Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery
Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
