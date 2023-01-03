ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star

By Peter Biello, Jeremy Powell
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Help is just 3 numbers away for south Georgians

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit in South Georgia is emphasizing the importance of free public service numbers. Help is three numbers away. 911 for emergencies, 988 for crisis support, and 211 for information on community resources. Greater Valdosta United Way is encouraging the community to memorize these numbers so they don’t have to struggle alone.
VALDOSTA, GA
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
Medical Minute: PTSD Treatment

In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses new laboratory evidence that an old blood pressure medicine may help weaken traumatic memories that lead to debilitating PTSD. The Medical Minute airs...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia House study committee investigates waste in cannabis manufacturing

LISTEN: Democratic state Rep. Mesha Mainor of Atlanta speaks with GPB’s Ambria Burton about Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling. Georgia’s House Study Committee on Cannabis Waste Disposal and Recycling will hold a series of meetings to examine the amount of waste that comes from manufacturing legal cannabis products and possible solutions to fix it.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
AUGUSTA, GA
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
AUGUSTA, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Barbara Davies / Savannah Plastic Surgery

Dr. Barbara Davies helps uphold a foundation built on trust and helping patients achieve their ultimate aesthetic goals at the penultimate center for cosmetic surgery, medical-grade skincare and life-enhancing services. YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. I was following the flow at Penn State (undergrad) taking generic liberal arts courses, and about...
SAVANNAH, GA
